Teatis closes seed financing round, backed by leading international investors | tidings





NEW YORK, September 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –COMMUNICATION, manufacturers of superfood powders for diabetic consumers, announces the closure of its seed financing round. The science-backed brand specializing in the collection of sugar-blocking teas $ 700,000 by various investors angels of high power, bringing the total investment of Teatis to over $ 1 millionwith Founded by serial entrepreneur Hiroshi Takatoh, Teatis 'funding round was backed by prominent investors promoting trans-Pacific startups. Genesia Ventures, Ryo Ishizuka AND Takuya Noguchi led the round, along with seven other angel investors. Genesia Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Japan AND Southeast Asia dedicated to supporting companies that contribute to a better future. Ryo Ishizuka is the former CEO and co-founder of Mercari, one of the largest mobile markets for consumers to buy and sell items. Takuya Noguchi is the CEO and founder of BULK HOMME, Of Japan leading brand for men skin care. Hiroshi created Teatis after his ex-wife battles cancer. Acting as her caretaker while running his tech company, Hiroshi recognized the need for adequate nutrition and proper nutrition for seriously ill consumers. Joining an impressive list of eminent physicians, Hiroshi began creating a product for diabetic consumers who had no time to cook but craved natural ingredients, nutrients that helped digest carbohydrates and release glucose. The seed round will help Teatis advance production and marketing in the US, where 122 million diabetics and pre-diabetics continue to work towards greater prevention and treatment against the spread of the disease. Free of chemicals and without sweeteners, Teatis plant-based powders contain a special ingredient inspired by Japan, seaweed extract (Arame), which has been proven to suppress the absorption of sugar from the intestinal tract and moderate blood sugar levels. "With millions of diabetics living in United States, there is a significant demand for diabetic-friendly foods that are nutritious, convenient and functional, "said Hiroshi Takatoh, founder and CEO of Teatis." Our team of doctors has worked for years to perfect our product line, and this is just the beginning. We plan to build a comprehensive one-stop shop for diabetic health. " For more information on Teatis, visit teatismeal.comwith About Communication Teatis is a low-sugar brand of superfood powders and blends that contain 100% real food sugar blockers. Created by a team of physicians and nutrition specialists, the Teatis product line has been extensively tested for diabetes-friendly diets and overall disease management. Teatis was founded by serial entrepreneur Hiroshi Takatoh, who after losing his ex-wife to cancer, sought a way to improve access and food for consumers who lack the time and cooking skills to effectively manage their health . Teatis unique powders are flavoring and invigorating, and can be made into teas and lattes, or added to smoothies.

