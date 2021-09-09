Canaccord Genuity announces strategic investments at the gate of international agreements | tidings





The development is based on CG’s commitment to expanding its global distribution network TORONTO, September 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (“Canaccord Genuity”) is pleased to announce a strategic investment in the International Portal of Private Agreements (“Deal Gateway”), an established global community that provides its members a trusted online platform to share and source the flow of deals, investment opportunities and M&A. This investment reflects Canaccord Genuity’s ongoing commitment to expanding its distribution channels, increasing its access to alternative equity funds, and strengthening its ability to deliver new products and services to its customers. Deal Gateway has created a global community only for members with over 8,000 verified members, including a partnership with one of the world’s leading Family Office networks. Approximately 65% ​​of Deal Gateway members are in Canaccord Genuity core areas of North America, United Kingdom & Europe AND Australiawith “Canaccord Genuity’s leadership in the mid-market is rooted in our long-standing commitment to supporting a vibrant market for growing companies and investors,” he said. Dan Daviau, President & CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. “Our investment in the International Deal Gateway is based on our efforts to expand our distribution channels to help growing companies gain access to new sources of capital.” The agreement will also enable Deal Gateway to increase its existing service offering by providing its members with access to selected Canaccord Genuity products and services. Elizabeth Priestman, CEO of International Deal Gateway adds: “Canaccord Genuity ‘s global focus and successful track record of supporting innovators and entrepreneurs is a great fit for International Deal Gateway. We’re excited to announce this investment and look forward to the opportunities that this development will offer to our valued members “. ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. Through its main subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (“The Company”) is an independent, full-fledged leading financial firm with operations in two major segments of the securities industry: asset management and capital markets. Since its inception in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting relationships with customers. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The company has asset management offices located in Canada, MB, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man and AustraliaWith the Division of International Capital Markets the Company operates in North America, MB & Europe, Asia, Australia AND Middle Eastwith Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the CF symbol on TSX. ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL DE GATEWAY DIRECTION Founded in 2018, the International Deal Gateway is a global private peer community serving world-class entrepreneurs, business executives, investors and family offices. Over 8,000 verified members share opportunities within a trusted global network, giving members access to the flow of private deals, investment opportunities and M&A not found through traditional channels. Deal Gateway also hosts boutique corporate marketing events, virtual investor meetings, and serves lifelong students with peer-based expert education. Membership is available online at https://dealgateway.comwith View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaccord-genuity-announces-strategic-investment-in-international-deal-gateway-301372036.html BURIMI Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

