A fire at Covid Hospital in northern Macedonia has killed at least 14 people





A fire at a temporary coronavirus hospital in northern Macedonia has left at least 14 people dead, said the country’s health minister, the latest in a series of fires in hospitals around the world where people were being treated with Covid-19. All 14 were patients and 12 others being treated at the center were injured in the fire on Wednesday evening, said the country’s health minister, Venko Filipce. No health workers were reported injured, but the cause of the fire has not been determined in what Mr. Filipce described it as a terrible accident. The fire was in a temporary hospital in Tetovo, in the northwest of the country, and started around 9 pm. It was extinguished within 45 minutes, but it was long enough for the flames to spread quickly through the building, a fire official told a local news outlet. outlet Footage from the scene showed black smoky smoke rising as flames engulfed the hospital. Videos broadcast on local news stations showed fire trucks at the scene and wheelchairs scattered around the burnt shell of the structure, a modular one-story building.

We watched them burn alive and there was nothing we could do, a young woman, who had been visiting her father at the facility when the fire broke out, said the local news agency A1ONWith Him he managed to escape, but the two men who shared his room were killed, she said. It all happened in a second, she said. We heard that something exploded, someone called fire and here began the whole drama that I do not wish on anyone. Several similar deadly fires have previously occurred in hospitals and clinics for coronavirus patients, and some have been traced as sparks igniting the oxygen reservoirs used in treatment. In July, at least 39 people were killed at a hospital in southern Iraq after an oxygen tank exploded in a ward where Covid-19 patients were being treated. In April, a fire caused by another oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus hospital in Baghdad killed at least 82 people. Earlier this year, a fire broke out in a Covid-19 ward in India as the country was battling a wave of coronavirus cases across the country, killing at least 18 people.

The fire in Tetovo was caused in part by the blasts, according to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who immediately opened an investigation. The prime minister’s office said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined, and declared three days of national mourning. Sasho Trajcevski, deputy commander of the Tetovo fire brigade, told the local television station 360 that the plastic elements in the modular building had been fueled by the flames. In a statement posted on social media, Mr. Zaev called the fire a great tragedy and expressed his condolences to the families of the dead. The fire has been extinguished, but many lives have also been extinguished, he said, adding that emergency workers had done their best to save the people. He vowed that authorities would determine the cause of the fire, noting that investigators were already at the scene. This is a truly tragic event and I can assure you that the entire state leadership is committed to resolving this situation quickly, he said. International investigators will also be involved in assessing the causes of the fire. After an urgent government meeting on Thursday, Mr. Zaev said the government had accepted an offer from NATO allies to send experts to the country. Northern Macedonia, where only 27 per cent of the estimated two million people have been fully vaccinated, has seen a wave of coronavirus infections since August. The country had set up 19 temporary hospitals to deal with the influx of patients during the pandemic.

Since gaining independence 30 years ago, northern Macedonia has worked to develop its national health system, but experts say key challenges remain. IN a 2018 reportThe World Health Organization said its health system suffered from a lack of funding, a lack of adequate equipment, and a lack of health care workers. Alisa Dogramadzieva contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/09/world/europe/coronavirus-north-macedonia-fire.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos