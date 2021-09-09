Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is temporarily banning social media companies from removing certain content, including his claims that the only way hell to lose next year’s election is if votes are rigged one of the most significant steps by a well-elected leader democratic to control what can be said on the internet.

E new social media rules, released this week and effective immediately, appears to be the first time a national government has banned internet companies from removing content that violates their rules, according to internet law experts and officials at tech companies. And they come at an uncertain moment for Brazil.

Mr. Bolsonaro has used social media as a megaphone to build his political movement and make it into the president’s office. Now, with polls showing he would lose the presidential election if held today, he is using sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to try to undermine the legitimacy of the vote, following the book of games of his close ally, the former -President Donald J. Trump. On Tuesday, Mr. Bolsonaro reiterated his election claims for thousands of supporters in two cities as part of nationwide demonstrations on Brazil’s Independence Day.

Under the new policy, tech companies can only remove posts if they include certain topics described in bulk, such as nudity, drugs and violence, or whether they encourage crime or infringe on copyright; to overthrow others, they must obtain a court order. This suggests that, in Brazil, technology companies could easily remove a nude photo, but not lies about the coronavirus. The pandemic has been a major misinformation topic under Mr. Bolsonaro, with Facebook, Twitter and YouTube all having removed videos of him pushing untested drugs as coronavirus cures.