International
Brazils Bolsonaro bans social media from removing some posts
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is temporarily banning social media companies from removing certain content, including his claims that the only way hell to lose next year’s election is if votes are rigged one of the most significant steps by a well-elected leader democratic to control what can be said on the internet.
E new social media rules, released this week and effective immediately, appears to be the first time a national government has banned internet companies from removing content that violates their rules, according to internet law experts and officials at tech companies. And they come at an uncertain moment for Brazil.
Mr. Bolsonaro has used social media as a megaphone to build his political movement and make it into the president’s office. Now, with polls showing he would lose the presidential election if held today, he is using sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to try to undermine the legitimacy of the vote, following the book of games of his close ally, the former -President Donald J. Trump. On Tuesday, Mr. Bolsonaro reiterated his election claims for thousands of supporters in two cities as part of nationwide demonstrations on Brazil’s Independence Day.
Under the new policy, tech companies can only remove posts if they include certain topics described in bulk, such as nudity, drugs and violence, or whether they encourage crime or infringe on copyright; to overthrow others, they must obtain a court order. This suggests that, in Brazil, technology companies could easily remove a nude photo, but not lies about the coronavirus. The pandemic has been a major misinformation topic under Mr. Bolsonaro, with Facebook, Twitter and YouTube all having removed videos of him pushing untested drugs as coronavirus cures.
You can only imagine how difficult it would be for a large platform to get a court order for any misinformation they found, said Carlos Affonso Souza, a law professor at Rio de Janeiro State University.
Mr Affonso Souza said companies had 30 days to update their policies before facing penalties.
Social media giants denounced the new rules, saying they would allow the spread of harmful information. Facebook and YouTube said they had not yet changed the way they handle content in Brazil. Twitter declined to comment.
Brazil The new internet rules are the latest attempt at a larger war that conservatives are waging against Silicon Valley. Politicians and experts on the right have argued that technology companies are censoring conservative voices, and increasingly they have pushed laws making it harder for social networks to remove posts or accounts from their sites.
Florida passed a law in May that would penalize Internet companies that ban any political candidate from their sites, though a federal judge blocked it a month later. The governor of Texas is expected soon sign a similar bill into lawOther countries have proposed similar legislation, but Brazil’s new policy appears to have been the most significant measure adopted nationally.
IN a post on Twitter, Mr. Bolsonaros’s government said the policy prohibits the removal of content that could result in any kind of censorship of the political, ideological, scientific, artistic or religious order.
In addition to limiting the type of posts that companies may remove, the rules may also require tech companies to justify the removal of any posts or any accounts, even those that include protected exceptions. The government can then force companies to restore mail or account if it decides the removal was unjustified.
Facebook said the measure significantly impedes our ability to limit abuse on our platforms and that the company agrees with legal experts and specialists who consider the measure a violation of constitutional rights.
Twitter said the policy transforms Brazil’s existing internet law as well as undermines the values and consensus on which it is built.
YouTube said it was still analyzing the law before making any changes. Continue to make clear the importance of our policies and the risks to our users and creators if we cannot implement them, the company said.
It was unclear how the move would affect content outside Brazil.
Although broad, the new rules probably will not last, according to political and legal analysts following Brazil. Mr. Bolsonaro issued them as so-called interim measures, a kind of emergency order intended to handle urgent situations. Such measures expire in 120 days if the Brazilian Congress does not make them permanent. Several members of Congress have already publicly opposed the move, and five political parties and a Brazilian senator have filed lawsuits in the Supreme Court of nations seeking to block it.
By z. Bolsonaro told supporters at a rally Tuesday that he would ignore the rulings of a Supreme Court judge who helped lead the investigation into Mr Bolsonaro’s administration. alarming observers worldwide that the president is threatening democracy in Brazil.
Mr Affonso Souza, a law professor, said the country’s Supreme Court could overturn the measure before internet companies had to agree, but argued it had set a dangerous precedent.
The president, he said, had created a way to ensure that misinformation remained online and made it easier to spread.
Mr. Bolsonaro has taken other steps to make it harder to fight disinformation online. This month, for example, he vetoed a national security law that would have imposed criminal penalties on people found guilty of orchestrating massive disinformation campaigns.
Matthew Taylor, director of Research Initiative in Brazil at the American University, said that Mr. Bolsonaro was using internet politics to rally his supporters and divert attention from scandals surrounding his treatment of the pandemic and his clashes with the courts. Mr. Bolsonaro has portrayed this moment as crucial to the fate of his political movement.
The timing was not wrong, Taylor said of the policy, which was passed on the eve of protests that Mr Bolsonaro had hoped would spur support for his harsh presidency. This is playing for local Bolsonaros audience.
The Brazilian government said in his Twitter post that it was taking global lead in protecting free speech on social media and protecting citizens’ right to freedom of thought and expression. The government did not respond to requests for comment.
Mr Bolsonaro has alarmed many sectors of Brazil in recent months with his increasingly authoritarian responses to a series of political crises, including a spiral pandemic, economic woes, judicial investigations against him and his family, and declining polls. He has attacked Brazil’s electronic voting system as a reason to drop the upcoming election, and he recently told supporters he has only three results in his presidency: He is re-elected, imprisoned or killed.
In July, YouTube removed 15 videos of Mr. Bolsonaros spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. And at the end of last month, YouTube said that, by order of a Brazilian court, there was stopped payments for 14 pro-Bolsonaro channels who had spread false information about the presidential elections of the coming years.
The Brazilian Supreme Court has also investigated disinformation operations in the country. Mr Bolsonaro became the subject of these investigations last month and some of his allies have been questioned or detained.
This week, Jason Miller, a former adviser to Mr. Trump, was arrested for three hours at an airport in Braslia, the capital of nations, where he had traveled for a conservative political conference. In an interview, Mr Miller said authorities told him they were questioning him as part of a Supreme Court investigation. It was ridiculous, he said. It really shows how cheap the word is under attack in the country of Brazil.
Mr. Bolsonaro, a right-wing populist who won the 2018 presidential election, has long been compared to Mr. Trump. His recent actions including allegations of a rigged election, coronavirus skepticism and allegations of Big Tech censorship have deepened the similarities.
Mr Trump lost his loudspeaker this year when tech companies ousted him from their sites for comments he made about the US Capitol attack in January.
Recently, Mr. Bolsonaro has sought to reduce his dependence on leading technology companies. On Monday, he urged people on Twitter and Facebook to follow him on Telegram, a messaging service with a more practical approach to content.
Daphne Keller, who lends law online at Stanford University, said conservative politicians have proposed laws like Brazilian measures in the United States, Poland and Mexico, but none have passed.
If the platforms have to keep everything legal, they will turn into horrible pits that no one wants to use, Ms. Keller said. It’s a mechanism for the government to put its thumb on the scales to say what is seen online.
Lis Moriconi contributed to the reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/09/world/americas/bolsonaro-social-networks.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]