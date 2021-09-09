How travel affects the spread of coronavirus



WASHINGTON, DC (KERO) The CDC is tracking how travel is affecting the spread of the coronavirus. On Wednesday they added two popular tourist destinations to the list of high risk places to visit. According to the CDC, Jamaica and Sri Lanka are now on the travel advice list. Both of these countries are at Level Four, which is the highest level by the CDC indicating that people have a very high risk of getting COVID if they go. Many other holiday destinations are rated Level 4, including the Bahamas, US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Risk Assessment Level for COVID-19: Level 4: COVID-19 Very High – Avoid traveling to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before the trip. Level 3: High COVID-19 – Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations. Unvaccinated travelers should avoid non-essential travel to these destinations. Level 2: COVID-19 Medium – Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations. Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should avoid non-essential travel to these destinations. Level 1: COVID-19 low – Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations. Unknown level: COVID-19 unknown – Avoid traveling to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before the trip. For a complete list of all countries and their risk levels, visit the CDC Risk Assessment websitewith E The CDC assesses the risk of COVID-19 based on the new cases of each destination and the trajectory of the new case. Level 4 destinations have more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people in the last 28 days or so. Primary criteria for destinations with populations over 100,000 Main criteria for destinations with a population of 100,000 or less: Travel requirements: All air travelers arriving in the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or COVID-19 recovery documentation before boarding a flight to the United States. LOOK Frequently Asked Questions for more information. It is necessary to wear a mask over your nose and mouth on airplanes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling in, within, or outside the United States and during closure at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Passengers are not required to wear a mask in external transport areas (such as in the open deck areas of a ferry or the exposed upper deck of a bus). The CDC recommends that travelers who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear a mask and maintain physical distance when traveling. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

