Abortion is no longer a crime in Mexico. But most women still can not get one.

Ms. Pech is among thousands of women who have been investigated for illegal abortion in recent years. In the first seven months of this year alone, 432 investigations were opened across Mexico into cases of illegal abortion, according to the Mexican government.

The ruling Tuesday set a legal precedent for the nation and stands in stark contrast to the trend in the United States, where Texas and other states have recently moved to limit abortion. The court ruling also raised the prospect of Mexico eventually becoming a destination for American women seeking to terminate their pregnancies, lawyers said, though that would require the removal of many barriers that make abortion difficult to obtain for the most part. large of the country.

Tuesday’s decision applies only to the border state of Coahuila, and its implementation in practice nationwide requires legal challenges in each of the 28 states in Mexico that still criminalize the procedure, or a change in law by state legislatures. The judges did not specify how long a woman can legally have an abortion during pregnancy, which means that these conditions are likely to be set at the state level.

A group of abortion rights groups in Mexico, GIRE, said it would postpone abortion to legal in Coahuila for 12 weeks after conception within a minimum time limit set in the law that made abortion legal in Mexico City and i which had previously been certified by the Supreme Court.

If that were the case, Coahuila would have more permitted abortion rules than neighboring Texas, where the state legislature recently enacted a law banning most abortions after about six weeks. Over time, women from Texas could potentially cross the border to have an abortion, but for now, there will not be enough infrastructure to meet the need, activists said.