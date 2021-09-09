Bolsonaro meets with striking Brazilian truckers as police clear the blockades

A demonstrator wraps the Brazilian national flag around his shoulders as truckers block the BR-116 motorway Regis Bittencourt in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 9, 2021. REUTERS / Leonardo Benassatto

SAO PAULO / BRAZIL, Sept 9 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met Thursday with allied truckers leading pro-government protests on highways across the country as police cleared blockades threatening major grain and beef export routes.

Driven by the far-right leader’s call to act against the Supreme Court in political rallies on Tuesday, the truck blockade gained the upper hand on Wednesday as Bolsonaro was slow to oppose a key segment of supporters. Read more

But at their meeting, Bolsonaro did not ask truckers to end the protests, according to a leader who met with the president.

Nor were the high fuel prices, a constant complaint of the truck driver, discussed with Bolsonaro, said truck driver Francisco Burgardt.

“We are mobilized for freedom and freedom of expression,” he told reporters, echoing Bolsonaro’s claims against Supreme Court rulings.

Burgardt said the truckers would only clear the highways if they were to be expected by Brazil Senate Speaker Rodrigo Pacheco, who last week rejected an unprecedented request by Bolsonaro to blame a Supreme Court justice.

By Thursday afternoon, federal highway police said they had cleared all blockades but were still overwhelmed by protests on federal highways in 13 states.

Cereal traders said the blockades had not disrupted exports, but soybean growers said the lack of inputs would increase their costs and the protests could delay the harvest if they did not end soon.

The protests boosted transportation costs for animal feed, Valdecir Martins, head of wheat resources at one of the world’s largest meat packers, JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), told a webinar.

High oil prices have contributed to near-double-digit inflation in Brazil, undermining an economic recovery from the world’s second deadliest coronavirus outbreak and raising fears of a major truck strike like the one that paralyzed roads in 2018.

Bolsonaro gained prominence in that year’s presidential campaign with his early support for truckers, and he has remained sympathetic to their complaints about high fuel prices.

In recent days, however, Allied truckers have put the president in a tight spot, putting their harsh tactics as an extension of his confrontation with the Supreme Court, including demands that specific judges withdraw or overturn unfavorable decisions.

“Bolsonaro opened a Pandora’s box,” said Creomar de Souza of political risk consultancy in Dharma, Brazil, adding that the president now risks losing support from the volatile, decentralized truck movement.

Analysts said the truckers had a “mixed agenda” and saw in Bolsonaro an ally who would face the institution.

The president, however, seemed to be withdrawing from his angry confrontation with high court judges that has raised fears of a breakdown in Brazil’s democratic system.

“I have never intended to attack any branch of government,” Bolsonaro said in a statement Thursday seeking to soften the dispute.

He said his strong language in rallies came from the “heat of the moment” and that any problems with judges should be resolved in the courts.

Brazilian cereal export group ANEC said on Thursday that the protests had not affected exports, but the blockages were a matter of concern and that they were relying on authorities to find a solution.

The Abrafrigo meat packers associations and ABPA said the blockages had not affected the movement of live or perishable cargo across the country.

Some truck drivers who stopped on major highways said they were forced to stop by pro-Bolsonaro colleagues who had vandalized their vehicles to block them in place.

Bruno Rodrigues, 32, who was transporting car parts, said he was stopped an hour south of Sao Paulo at 4am by men who threatened to break his windshield with stones.

“They threw my tire. Wild uts. If the interruption would have any benefit, okay, but they are hurting their brothers on the road,” Rodrigues told Reuters. He said he was wasting time on deliveries and would have to pay for out-of-pocket tire repair.

Reporting by Leonardo Benassatto in Sao Paulo and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia Additional reporting by Ana Mano, Nayara Figuereido and Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo, Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Anthony Boadle in Brasilia Edited by Brad Haynes and Alistair Bell

Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.