International Center in Need for Supplies, Housing for Afghan Refugees tidings

International Center in Need for Supplies, Housing for Afghan Refugees
After announcing that it will welcome about 200 Afghan refugees this fall, the International Bowling Greens Center in Kentucky has received great support from the community, CEO Albert Mbanfu told the Daily News on Wednesday.
The support has been so great, Mbanfu said, noting that relocation agency hotlines have been flooded with calls from individuals asking how they can support or mentor Afghan families.
Any negative response the center has received has been minimal, Mbanfu said.
The International Center is still planning the arrival of about 200 Afghan refugees, though Mbanfu said he expects to receive an update soon on when the first family will arrive in Bowling Green.
Meanwhile, the International Center is exploring housing options and supplies for Afghan arrivals and needs the help of communities, Mbanfu said.
Mbanfu could not confirm how many of those to come will be school-age children and families, he said.
However, Mbanfu speculated that up to 90% of arrivals could be families and 10% adults single. Of those 90%, more than half could be under the age of 18, he said.
Mbanfu previously told the Daily News that all the refugees helped a US unit in one way or another, whether working as translators for US troops on the ground, a non-governmental organization or other US-linked entities.
After fleeing the recent chaos in Afghanistan and its capital, Kabul, Mbanfu said refugees are coming with even fewer resources than the typical arrivals the center welcomes.
They need financial donations to help cover the rent as they work to build their lives here, Mbanfu said.
They are coming with limited money, Mbanfu said.
Essential items are also needed, Mbanfu said. The center is trying to find furniture for the apartments, including the bed and mattresses that Mbanfu said should be new. Toiletries such as shampoo, laundry detergent, soap and deodorant are also needed, he said.
Furthermore, the International Center is looking for mentors to check on families and tell them in the community, including where they can buy food and how to use public transportation, Mbanfu said.
The center can also work with individuals who want to temporarily host Afghans in their homes. Every mentor will have to undergo a background check, Mbanfu said.
The International Bowling Green Center can be reached at 270-781-8336
