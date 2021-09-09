



A bowl of Fiji oil discovered by Cook is housed in the Wake Forests Lam Anthropological Museum. The technology was used earlier this year in a computer science student-led hackathon to understand how this bowl of Fiji oil may have found its way to Wake Forest University. Visitors to IdeasCityWS Festivals on October 2 you can learn more about bowl and blockchain technology at Lam Museums outdoor living room tent in Market of ideaswith The casserole was formed as a tropical fruit leba and was originally used to mix aromatic body oils. Its age, shape and history make it a cultural heritage treasure, said Andrew Gurstelle, academic director of the Lam Museum, formerly known as the Wake Forest Anthropology Museum. But our focus with blockchain technology is its application to help determine how the bowl came to Winston-Salem and where it can go next. These are the answers that Cook, a navigator and cartographer, would like to know. More than three hundred years later, blockchain can help design places where antiquities have traveled the world, and in some cases, aid in the return of cultural property. Technology is a system of recording information in a way that makes it difficult if not impossible to change, hack or cheat the system. Blockchains can securely trace the history of an artifact, and blockchains can make digital marks from physical artifacts. We want to give members of our community an opportunity to understand how technology works. Visitors to our tent can experiment with a physical model of a blockchain, Gurstelle said. We actually got something digital and tried to turn it into the physical world, instead. Wake Forest and the Lam Museum have partnered with experts from Wake Forests and Law School Blockchain Art and Antiquities Consortium in New York City to explore how to apply blockchain to discover a creation of objects and find its ownership. The highlight of the IdeasCityWS Festival will be the Idea Market with interactive exhibits from two dozen local creative organizations representing progressive contributions in art, technology, design and culture.

