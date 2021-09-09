Unemployment claims in the US fall to an 18-month low – Top International News





American markets are reversing; Europe turns green Shares in the US market moved higher after many days of consolidation, with unemployment benefit data showing a lower number of claims last week. European stocks shifted to green even after the Central Bank decided to slow bond purchases. All three indices in the US market rose slightly. Metal prices and cryptocurrencies also rose overnight. Stoxx Europe up 0.31% Dow Jones up 0.37% NASDAQ increased by 0.42% Residents of the Island of Thailand receive the third dose of the vaccine Residents on the Thai resort island of Phuket will receive a third dose of the vaccine ahead of an expected tourist rush in the final quarter of the year. Phuket was the first province in Thailand to waive a mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors vaccinated in July. The province had previously hit a vaccination target of 70% of its residents, but is now seeing an increase in the number of cases. Chinas Evergrande falls to its lowest level since 2015 Shares of China Evergrande Group fell 11% to its lowest level since July 2015. Shares of the property development company have fallen amid concerns over financial health and high debt. The shares are trading below the IPO price for 2009, as a result of lower valuations by many, including Fitch Ratings. Macquarie plans a hybrid work model for his American staff Australian investment banker Macquarie has told his staff in the US that they can adopt a flexible schedule forever. The company also ordered unvaccinated employees to wear masks in the office. The investment bank currently does not set a minimum for the number of days its U.S. employees must be in office. Currently, about 16% of the global Macquaries workforce of about 16,500 are located in the US Solar startup beating China in price and efficiency SunDrive Solar, the company co-founded by Vince Allen in 2015 based on its research, proved this week that it has produced one of the most efficient solar cells of all time. The results were tested by a leading independent testing laboratory. SunDrive did this with copper as the metal in essence. Allens’s idea was to make solar panels much cheaper: replace the expensive silver in the core and replace it with abundant and cheap copper. Unemployment claims in the US fall to an 18-month low The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 35,000 to a seasonally adjusted 310,000 for the week ended Sept. 4. These numbers are close to the lowest level since March 2020 and can be considered a sign of economic recovery. EasyJet rejects the purchase agreement from Wizz Swiss airline EasyJet has turned down an agreement from Wizz Air to take over and make it a low-cost airline. Instead EasyJet decided to raise $ 1.7 billion (Rs. 12,500 kronor) from shareholders. At the time of writing, shares have fallen by more than 10%. Aramex in talks to buy MNG Cargo of Turkey The registered courier in Dubai Aramex is planning to buy the Turkish shipping company MNG Kargo. Aramex is partly owned by Abu Dhabi state investor ADQ and the $ 500 million (3677 rubles) deal is in advanced talks. Aramex and MNG Cargo declined to comment. Nestle expects a higher entry cost inflation in 2022 Nestle Group Chief Financial Officer Francois-Xavier Roger said Thursday that they expect higher entry cost inflation in 2022 than this year. He said the company was gaining market share in most categories and regions, but baby food in China and frozen pizza are not back on track due to supply chain restrictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marketfeed.news/u-s-jobless-claims-fall-to-near-18-month-low-top-international-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

