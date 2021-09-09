International
Top 10 world news: Taliban whip women, 200 indigenous children missing or dead in hospital, and more, World News
IN The latest blow to the Taliban for opposition in Afghanistan, gunmen used whips and sticks against a group of women protesting in ADMISSION on Wednesday following the announcement of a tough, male-only interim government. Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell has expressed “deep disappointment” over the “lack of inclusiveness” when it comes to the Taliban announcing the new government in AfghanistanWith Meanwhile, one group has discovered that at least 200 autochthonous children have disappeared or died after being hospitalized in QuebecWith us Covid related news while countries are already struggling to cope with Delta variants, another variant is ready to attack and cause more serious disturbances.
Click on the titles to read more
Deeply disappointed by lack of involvement: Australian envoy to the Taliban
Barry O’Farrell said his country “is consulting with our closest partners to ensure a common approach to engaging with the Taliban.”
The Taliban use whips and sticks on Afghan women protesting against the male government
This is just the latest example of female activists challenging Taliban control in a public way. On Tuesday, women in hijab attended the largest rallies in Kabul since the militant organization took power last month.
At least 200 Native children went missing or died in Canada
A group has discovered through an investigation that at least 200 indigenous children have disappeared or been pronounced dead after being admitted to a hospital in Quebec, Canada.
Suicide is still a crime in at least 20 countries around the world: Research
Some countries may legally prosecute children for suicide attempts. Many countries on this list have made suicide punishable under Sharia Law. In Nigeria, even seven-year-olds can be arrested and prosecuted for suicide.
Ardern warns hospitals not to allow Covid patients to have sex with visitors
The question arose after apparently the Auckland district health board has been accused of allowing hundreds of visitors to see Covid patients on a daily basis, and some of them may even have been involved in sex.
French women under the age of 25 will receive free contraception: Government
Young French women under the age of 25 will now be offered free contraception from next year, the country’s health minister recently announced.
“You are a poor girl, talk well to rich people”: Women fined for abuse
The victim was simply doing her job, but had to suffer insults such as “speak well to rich people, you are a poor girl”. The words came from two women after an auxiliary police officer approached him for smoking outside a designated area.
Japan extends Covid borders to Tokyo until late September
Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the capital Tokyo would remain under regulation. While the minister acknowledged that the situation is improving, he also added that it is “still too early to lower our guard”.
A variant of coronavirus from Colombia as a new cause for concern, here is everything you need to know
The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday that a variant of the coronavirus known as “Mu” could be a cause for concern, although there is still no evidence to suggest it will overcome the prevailing Delta strain.
Immigrant ships crossing the English Channel can return from Britain
Despite warnings from French authorities that it could be life-threatening, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is planning to send small boats carrying migrants across the Channel.
