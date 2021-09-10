International
People’s Party of Canada ousts president over Trudeau stone-throwing incident
The People ‘s Party of Canada has ousted equestrian president Elgin Middlesex London in response to allegations that he threw gravel at Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in London, Ont.
Party spokesman Martin Masse confirmed an email to CBC News that Shane Marshall has been removed from office.
“I confirm that he has been removed, although I have been told that the (Canada Election) website will not be updated to reflect this before election day,” Masse wrote.
Asked why Marshall was removed, Masse replied that it was “because of allegations of stone-throwing”.
No one from the party was available for interviews on the issue, Masse said. Emails and phone messages to PPC Riding Candidate Chelsea Hillier were not returned.
A man who appeared to be Marshall was photographed by the London Free Pressbeing led by RCMP members after Monday’s stone-throwing incident.
Marshall’s online activities have caught the attention of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, said Peter Smith, an investigative journalist with the independent nonprofit organization that studies hate groups and hate crimes.
“His online content mainly focuses on his political convictions, which are quite harsh. This is not someone who is simply vaccine reluctant or straightforward,” Smith said. “This is a person who expresses, through memes and videos, as well as his appearances in numerous protests, wearing a ballast waving a flag from Canada’s colonial past, an exclusively white nationalist view.”
CBC News has not verified the claims of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.
CBC News asked Masseto to clarify whether Marshall was removed because of the incident’s parallel links to the gravel dumping with white supremacist groups, or both.
“We expelled him as soon as it was confirmed that he was the one who threw the gravel,” Masse replied. “We have not confirmed the other allegations, and we are honestly busy running an election campaign and we do not have time to investigate someone who is no longer involved in our party.”
London police have said they are investigating the stone-throwing incident. They did not say if they were investigating Marshall or others, but told CBC News that they would not publish any details Thursday.
CBC News has tried to contact Marshall for comment and will continue to do so.
