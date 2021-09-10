Nicaragua moves to arrest one of its leading writers in a pre-election coupExBulletin







Alfredo Zuniga / AP Nicaraguan MEXICO city prosecutors have ordered the arrest of award-winning author and former vice president Sergio Ramirez, accusing him of inciting hatred and conspiracy to destabilize the Central American country. The charges against Ramirez are just the latest in a string of criticism from former Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega. Dozens of presidential candidates, journalists, union leaders and political opponents have been jailed on similar charges, while others have fled the country to avoid arrest.

Ariana Cubillos / AP Ramirez, 79, is one of Nicaragua’s most prominent writers, winning in 2017 the prestigious Cervantes Prize of Spain, the most outstanding literary award in the Spanish-speaking world. Currently, Ramirez is not in Nicaragua, but he responded defiantly to the accusations on social media. In one video, Ramirez vowed to continue the fight against Ortega’s “dictatorship”, which he accused of being full of lies, rage and hatred. “Dictators … stripped of their integrity, they believe they are the rightful owners of the dignity, conscience and freedom of the people,” he said. Ramirez added that they are blinded by the power and the power of oppression in their hands. This is not the first time Ramirez has spoken publicly against his former ally, Ortega. The two men were ideologically close during the Nicaraguan war against the US-backed Somoza family dictatorship. After the overthrow of Anastasio Somoza in 1979, Ramirez served as deputy prime minister in Ortega’s first Sandinista Party government from 1985 to 1990. Like many allies, Ramirez left the Sandinistas in the 1990s, citing Ortega’s “authoritarian tendencies” more and more, and became an outspoken critic. Ortega was re-elected president in 2007 after a decade and a half in power, and has held office ever since. His Sandinista-controlled congress amended the constitution and removed the boundaries of the mandate allowing Ortega to seek re-election indefinitely. With the next presidential election less than two months away, Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, who is also vice president, have escalated their crackdown on Nicaragua’s small opposition parties. They have jailed 32 critics, including seven presidential candidates. Ortega and Murillo defend arrests, saying they are protecting the population from “Nicaragua enemies” who are on the US payroll Among those recently arrested is former Foreign Minister Francisco Aguirre-Sacasa, who was detained by Nicaraguan authorities on July 27 while trying to travel to neighboring Costa Rica. According to the US State Department, Aguirre-Sacasa, 76, is being held without communication in Managua’s infamous El Chipote prison, along with dozens of political prisoners. Aguirre-Sacasa son Roberto, who is a showrunner on the CW television series Riverdale, Posted in Instagram that his family is concerned for the safety of his father. Casti i Riverdale posted own call for the release of Aguirre-Sacasa on Instagram, with the hashtag #freefrancisco. Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in the popular series, urged fans to talk about what is happening in Nicaragua. “We are asking you to use your voices to put pressure on the global community and to correct this mistake of justice, not just for Francisco, but for any political leader who puts their lives at risk to make this world a better place, “Mendes said in the video. Writer Ramirez, in his video on social media, said he would not give up the fight for freedom in Nicaragua. “The only wings I have are words, and they will never be able to silence me,” he said.

