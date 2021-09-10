Afghanistan is now one of the very few countries without women in high government ranks





Women were particularly absent in Tuesday’s announcement – and the post for the Ministry of Women seems to have been dropped altogether under the new regime.

Despite the Taliban’s recent promises to respect women’s rights, a look at the new interim government suggests that the group’s rule may very well reflect its previous regime when women all disappeared from public life.

Women held only 6.5% of ministerial positions in Afghanistan before the Taliban took power, according to January 2021 data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), an international organization of the Geneva-based international organization of national parliaments.

Now, the country joins the ranks of just a dozen other countries where there are no women serving in senior government positions.

They are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Brunei, North Korea, Papua New Guinea, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Vietnam and Yemen, according to the latest IPU data. The lack of women in the Afghan government affects the global trend. Most countries have women in senior government positions, and the number of nations with women as heads of state or government is at an all-time high, according to the IPU and UN Women. It is also unclear what will happen to the Afghan parliament, which actually disbanded in mid-August following the fall of Kabul. Prior to the Taliban takeover, about 27% of the Afghan parliament was made up of women, ranking it in line with the United States, where women make up 26.8% of all members of Congress according to the IPU. The numbers marked an all-time high for the US, contributing to an increase in the global share of female lawmakers this year, according to the IPU and UN Women. The US government has made significant progress in the gender balance this year, seeing an increase from 17 to 46% in the number of women in ministerial posts. The Afghan part of the women MPs had rose about 27% since 2005, when the first session of the elected body was held in three decades. Under the 2004 Constitution, at least 68 of the 250 seats in the lower house of parliament are reserved for women, with two seats reserved for women in each of the country’s 34 provinces. Afghanistan can also now join Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Yemen, where no women currently serve as members of parliament (in the lower or single parliamentary chambers) under the IPU. None of those countries barred women from office, however, which was the case when the Taliban were in power in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. None of those countries has gender quotas for parliamentary seats. Rwanda has long held the best record for women’s representation in parliament, with 56% of the seats in the two chambers currently held by women. Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates also top the lists, with women holding 50% or more of the seats as members of parliament. But despite the growing number of women holding the highest levels of political power, widespread gender inequalities still persist, according to the data. There are still only 22 countries that have women as heads of state or government. Europe is home to most of those women-led countries, including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Germany, Iceland and Norway. Meanwhile, Nepal and Bangladesh are the only two countries in Asia with leading women. In neighboring China, there has never been a woman on the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CCP, the highest governing and decision-making body in the country, which consists of seven people. There is only one woman in the Politburo of the CCP Central Committee, a group of 25 people. On Tuesday, the Acting Executive Director of the United Nations, Pramila Patten, joined a group of international voices expressing their concern about the lack of women in the Afghan interim government. “By excluding women from the government machinery, the Taliban leadership has sent the wrong signal about their stated intention to build an inclusive, strong and prosperous society,” she said. “Women’s political participation is a fundamental precondition for gender equality and genuine democracy,” she said, adding that “respect for women’s human rights is a litmus test against which any authority must be tried and that the creation of a A truly “inclusive” government with the participation of women is a central element of this. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/09/asia/taliban-government-women-global-comparison-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos