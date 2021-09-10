International
Ottawa police were cleared of wrongdoing in the death of Anthony Aust
The Ontario Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has cleared all Ottawa police officers of the criminal offense in the death of 23-year-old Anthony Aust last October.
The SIU, which investigates incidents involving police where there are deaths, serious injuries or allegations of sexual harassment, released its final death report on Thursday. It was revealed that Aust tried to escape police capture when he first threw a bag of drugs out the window, and then threw 12 floors from a bunk bed into his bedroom.
“There is no reasonable reason to believe that the officers involved, including the three subject officers, contributed to the complainant’s death as a result of criminal negligence,” wrote SIU Director Joseph Martino.
Aust’s death, and the tactics used by the police, have come under public scrutiny. For the past 11 months, his family and community groups have questioned whether raiding and especially a practice called “dynamic entry” was necessary in a high-rise apartment building.
Entry remains a legal technique that officers use in Ontario. Once an order is approved by a judge, it remains at the discretion of the police to decide what kind of entry they will use.
LOOK | Surveillance video of ‘dynamic entry’ in October 2020:
The drug order was executed
Aust was the subject of an execution order of the drug unit at his Jasmine Crescent family apartment on the morning of October 7th. He had been on bail pending trial for firearms and drugs at the time and was wearing a GPS wrist bracelet that monitored movements.
The SIU report said tactical officers broke down the apartment door shortly before 9 a.m. in search of “firearms, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia”.
“With the door open, a distraction device was placed in the apartment, which exploded with a loud noise and flashing light, causing a smoky fog. Officers entered the apartment shouting their presence” Police “and instructing residents of the unit does not move “.
The three Ottawa police officers, later named as “subject officers” in the investigation, included two officers who together moved with the ram to enter the apartment, attacking the officer who placed the distraction device. All are tactical officers.
At the time of the raidAusti was in his bedroom and “in the noise of the commotion created by the police entrance … [he] “he climbed out of the bedroom window and jumped,” the report said.
Just seconds before that fatal fall, a police officer on the ground saw Austin throw a “bag” out of the same window. This bag would end up in a tree and would later be picked up by police, and tests revealed it contained fentanyl.
A closed-circuit television video camera on the outside of the building caught Aust’s ankle bracelet exploding from his leg in shock, while officers were caught rushing into his body. A tactical paramedic who was part of the execution of the order “arrived quickly and started giving first aid”.
Aust was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
“No evidence of any direct, physical force”
Martino said he was pleased that police, acting on information from confidential sources, had reason to believe that Aust “had resumed his drug trafficking activities” and “had reason to believe that (he) was again in possession of the weapons. of fire “.
While there is no evidence that any of the tactical officers had physical contact with Austin, “the question is whether there was any desire to take care of the manner in which the police operation was set up and executed which played a role in [his]death and was savage enough to withdraw criminal sanctions. “
In Martino’s view, “there was not.”
Martino said he was “satisfied that the tactical officers had a legal basis to enter and search the apartment” after an order authorizing the search was issued the day before.
“I am further pleased that the plan developed to enter the apartment and the manner of its execution did not exceed the limits of care set by criminal law.”
The report says police met on the morning of the raid to discuss control and “the manner of entry was considered”.
Martino said another option was a “trespass and call” “where the front door is forcibly opened and residents are called one by one by officers from a security position.”
The incident commander, the senior officer overseeing the attack, chose a dynamic entry because of “the presence of third-party tenants on the floor and the risk of casualties or a barricaded person situation that develops if a person in the apartment decides to arm himself in a “violation and call scenario”.
Martino found that there were inherent dangers in both approaches because police had reason to believe Aust was still armed.
“I am not able to reasonably conclude that the choice to go with a dynamic entry was without merit.”
The officers could have planned for the escape
While Martino did not find any criminal wrongdoing, he noted that the tactical officers “did not seem to pay enough attention to the possibility that the subject of the search warrant … might try to escape capture by descending from the building.”
Witness officers told SIU that they thought it was a remote option because the apartment was on the 12th floor.
“In my opinion, the officers should have drawn their attention to this case and provided some provision for it,” Martino said. Such a provision, written, may have been a visible presence of police downstairs to deter any desire to escape through the window.
Martino acknowledged possible shortcomings in the operation, but “any such shortcomings failed to make the officers’ conduct a visible and substantial departure from a reasonable level of care.”
The force stopped dynamic inputs on several occasions
In March 2021, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly temporarily banned the use of dynamic data in cases where police were only seeking “available evidence.” The move came during what police said was a constant review of the practice in light of the Aust case, and a court ruling criticizing the excessive use of the method.
At the time, Sloly said the “pause” would remain in place until the service completes its review and recommendations. The service was supposed to submit a final report to the board sometime before June 2021, but has not yet done so.
In a statement Thursday evening, Sloly said the force fully participated in the SIU investigation and that its conclusion “brings a closing measure”.
He said the force would review the SIU findings and issue a Section 11 report an administrative review ordered by the Police Services Act that takes a look at existing policies and makes recommendations for their improvement to the city police board.
Sloly also said the “unreserved” force gave condolences to the Aust family. The family declined to comment on the report or its findings.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/anthony-aust-no-charges-siu-police-1.6169873
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]