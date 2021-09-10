Fractal debate sees leaders strike the blows on climate change, cost of living

The five main party leaders met for the first and only English debate of this election campaign on Thursday night and clashed with the country’s most pressing problems, from climate change and the pandemic of broken foreign relations.

Moving away from a traditional debate format, the initial segment on “leadership and accountability” included a bag of questions from moderator Shachi Kurl about leaders in the fall of Kabul, the imprisonment of two Canadians in China and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s decision to call an election premature during a pandemic.

With polls suggesting the race for first place is a virtual dead heat less than two weeks from election day, Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole put their views on each other at the start of the debate.

Climate and emissions targets

Trudeau tried to paint O’Toole as a climatic blizzard. Pointing to a positive review by a prominent climate analyst, Trudeau said the liberal climate plan is the least costly and most effective strategy to boost greenhouse gas emissions in Canada. He dismissed O’Toole’s promised green policies as “weak.”

O’Toole has said that, if elected, he would press the reset button on Canada’s climate plan, returning to the previous national target of reducing emissions by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Trudeau said that O’Toole threatens to pull Canada back to the “Harper years” when former Prime Minister Stephen Harper committed to less ambitious ambitious action.

“We need to regain confidence on this issue, we have not met Canadians’ expectations for climate change,” O’Toole said. Hedefended his lowest target, saying his plan is actually feasible and will not mark Canada’s rich economy.

“Mr. O’Toole can not even convince his party that climate change is real because they voted against it,” Trudeau said, referring to a failed Conservative party convention motion to state that “climate change it’s true. “

O’Toole responded, saying the Liberal leader talks about a big game for the climate, but has failed to hurt greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

Watch: Blanchet, Singh, O’Toole fight over pipelines:

Blanchet, Singh, O’Toole explode over the pipelines During the debate of English leaders, Bloc Qubcois leader Yves-Franois Blanchet, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole discussed their views on how to move Canada into a green economy. 3:09

“Mr. Trudeau always forgets something that has never achieved a goal,” O’Toole said.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also rallied, saying “Justin Trudeau has failed us all. You have had six years and you have the worst record in the G7 in six years.”

According to the latest report from Canada’s Environment and Climate Change, the country’s emissions have increased at Trudeau hour.

In 2019, the first year of the federal carbon pricing system, commonly referred to as the “carbon tax,” Canada produced 730 megatons of carbon dioxide emissions, an increase of one megaton or 0.2 percent over 2018.

However, the economy grew faster than emissions in 2019, which means that the country’s “emission intensity” is lower than it was in the past.

The 730 megatons of emissions recorded in 2019 are slightly higher than the 723 megatons of Canada produced in 2015, the year Trudeau first took office.

See: Trudeau, O’Toole Debate Climate Change

Trudeau, O’Toole debate climate change During the debate of English leaders, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole answer the question of how one in four Canadians do not believe that climate change is caused by human activity. 2:11

The cost of living and housing

Leaders also debated the issue of affordability. O’Toole blasted Trudeau over inflation in recent months with the dollar depreciating and the price of some daily commodities rising thanks in part to government generosity and the strengthening of the economy.

O’Toole introduced some of the most populist measures included in his 160-page election platform, such as a GST party in December and one-month discount restaurant measures aimed at simulating the brick-and-mortar economy, which is hit hard by the public. health measures like blockages.

Canadian housing stock is among the most expensive in the world, with the average price of a single family home costing over $ 1 million in the urban areas of Toronto and Vancouver. Under the Canadian Real Estate Association MLS system, the average price of a home in Canada is $ 716,000, a staggering figure that means property ownership is a distant dream for many people.

“There’s a housing crisis and Mr. Trudeau is making it worse,” O’Toole said. To address this, the Conservativehousing planis committed to building one million new homes over three years by easing mortgage applications and making more federal land available for development.

Trudeau said the Conservative housing plan would give thewealthya reference tax holiday tax on the O’Toole platform to create incentives for Canadians to invest in rental housing by making changes to the capital gains tax regime.

Conservatives claim the housing “crisis” is driven by a lack of supply, and say programs that encourage people and companies to build more rental units will help alleviate the problem.

Trudeau, who is in the struggle of his political life after six years in office, presented himself as a vaccine champion a leader determined to increase vaccination rates to avoid the worst effects of the delta variant.

At a time when experts say vaccine coverage should be even higher than it is now, Trudeau said he would create a billion-dollar fund to help provinces pay for vaccine passports.

He criticized O’Toole’s resistance to the idea of ​​a vaccine mandate for federal public servants and the traveling public, saying O’Toole’s preference for rapid tests on mandatory strokes punishes 85 percent of Canadians who have had at least one dose of a COVID -19 vaccine.

“We have shown clear leadership in vaccinating everyone. Unfortunately, Mr O’Toole cannot even persuade his candidates to be vaccinated,” Trudeau said.

O’Toole said that if Trudeau had been so concerned about ending this pandemic and raising vaccination rates, he would not have put the country on an election campaign during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Green Party leader Annamie Paul, who has been facing party internal affairs for most of the summer, is also against mandatory vaccinations.

“This is another case where politics is set aside for partisan advantages. We need to encourage people to get vaccinated to get vaccinated to save lives, but there are people who cannot be vaccinated and we need to adjust them reasonably. , “she said.

O’Toole’s signature platform article and the most costly article he has proposed is a $ 60 billion injection into Health Transfer Canada, a financial commitment that would help provinces and territories spend more on a system that was hit and injured after a 19-month health crisis.

The promised financial growth, which would not come without a string, has been welcomed by prime ministers like Franois Legault of Quebec, who are reluctant to see Ottawa impose conditions in an area of ​​provincial jurisdiction.

But Trudeau set the Conservative promise, saying much of the money has been charged back in the last five years of the 10-year plan. The Liberal Plan, by comparison, promises $ 25 billion in a faster time frame.

Singh, who is running for his second federal election, has promised to make the “ultra-rich” pay more taxes to fund a host of new social programs such as the universal pharmacy.

Indigenous reconciliation

Domestic reconciliation was another early topic of debate. Since Tk’emlps to Secwpemc First Nation reported this summer that up to 215 children could be buried in a former residential school, the issue of Crown-Indigenous relations has been at the top of the national conversation.

Singh clashed with Trudeau over the issue, saying the liberal leader has allowed long-running issues to escalate.

“Calls for justice are there and you have not acted,” Singh said of the findings of the Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls Investigation (MMIWG) findings.

“You can not kneel one day when you bring your indigenous children to court the next day,” Singhadded said, citing ongoing litigation over the financing of First Nations social services, a claim Trudeau denied as a simplification of excess of a complex legal issue.

Trudeau said there is no doubt that “Canada has failed” indigenous peoples after centuries of abusive colonial policies, but he said there has been significant progress in recent years. Trudeau said he had made indigenous issues a priority while in government, raising billions of new funds to provide drinking water advice, to repair First Nations schools, to create a new welfare system. of indigenous children and the survival of indigenous languages, among other commitments.

The election campaign is entering its final phase. Preliminary polls tomorrow and election day is September. 20

Look: Trudeau, Paul have exchanged hot on feminism and leadership:

Liberal and green leaders have a heated exchange over feminism and leadership Justin Trudeau and Annamie Paul had their first exchange in the English leaders debate, hosted by Shachi Kurl of the Angus Reid Institute. 2:12

Formal leadership debates are organized by the Leadership Debate Commission, a non-partisan and independent organization.

The leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier was not invited to attend because the commission determined that his party did not have the required level of voter support four percent five days after the date of the election call. Recent poll figures suggest that PPC has since surpassed the Greens in national support.