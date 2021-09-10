Parents describe nerves, excitement as Toronto area school boards resume teaching

TORONTO – Parents said they were excited but nervous when they left their children at school Thursday – the first day of classes on Ontario’s largest school boards – amid a fourth wave of the pandemic.

The other boards started teaching in person earlier in the week, but it was the start of a new school year for students at the Toronto, Peel, York and Durham boards.

Chris Robinson, whose daughter was starting grade 3 at Islington Junior High School in Toronto, described a mixture of emotions after leaving his daughter at school Thursday morning.

“Great to see the kids come back, but also how long until we go back to the virtual?” he said. “But for now I will try to be positive. My daughter was shining this morning to be able to see her friend.”

Long lines and crowds of children mingled in the courtyards of several Toronto schools in the west.

Kathy Palmieri said it is a relief for her and her 10-year-old son to return.

“I’m worried, of course, because of the virus, but I think it ‘s going to be great for both my son and us as parents,” she said. “Kids need other kids for their own good and we need a break because online schooling was so stressful.”

It will be the third school year affected by the pandemic, although this year provincial science experts are calling for schools to remain open at all, except in the most catastrophic circumstances. Ontariohas had the longest interruption of personal classes in Canada. The province repeatedly moved online classes to tackle the growing infections.

Entry into school buildings on Thursday was strained for COVID-19 control, creating long queues in the morning. The province recently removed runny nose and headache from the list of COVID-19 symptoms that require children to stay home from school and be tested for COVID-19.

















Pandemic safety will be at the forefront of parents and students as personal learning resumes with far fewer restrictions on activities and quiet rules for common areas such as cafeterias.

The Ministry of Education has sent instructions to schools in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, which includes requirements for staff and students to self-test for COVID-19 daily and wear masks inside.

The Ontario Minister of Education said all 72 publicly funded school boards have achieved the goal of installing an independent HEPA filter in any learning space that is not mechanically ventilated.

The province has given the green light to extracurricular activities including sports, but some outdoor boards and public health units have chosen to stay out for at least the first few weeks of school.

Toronto Public Health was the last to issue that instruction this week, recommending that boards discontinue additional programs, field trips, and high-contact mixed-sport sports for September.

Families on the Toronto Catholic District School Board were informed that the break will be in place once school routines are established.

The chief physician in the neighboring Peel Region, a hot spot for infections in most of the pandemic, said Thursday that the region would not follow Toronto’s direction on the issue yet. Peel Public Health is advising people to consider limiting themselves to one or two extra classes, but not to stop activities altogether.

Dr Lawrence Loh, medical officer for Peel, said public health is monitoring the situation but is not currently recommending a general break for school programs given the current pandemic situation.

“We recognize that sports and other activities can support children’s mental health,” Loh told a virtual conference hosted byOntarioMedical Association.

“We also acknowledge that there is a consideration for equality because many children approach these activities in the school environment, where otherwise they may not have access to it.”

Loh said the advice could change if the data supports it.

Public health in the York Region is allowing out-of-school, but is recommending that schools not hold closed assemblies for the first month. This guidance will be re-evaluated later based on the daily COVID-19 case count.

The York region is also advising that high-contact sports be held outside only, with masks worn if student groups are getting mixed up.

Opposition politicians criticized the progressive Conservative government this week for plans to return to school.

The New Democrats and Greens again called for smaller classes and faster COVID-19 tests in schools, while the Liberals called for the government of Prime Minister Doug Ford to reveal a split in how it spent federal funds earmarked for classrooms. safe during the pandemic.

Children under 12 are not currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Canada. Sixty-five percent of 12- to 17-year-olds had received both doses of a vaccine as of Thursday, and 77 percent had a shot.

Vaccination against the virus is not currently mandatory for students or school staff inOntario.The province is demanding that unvaccinated personnel be tested regularly for COVID-19, but health care groups and political opponents have called for the shooting to be made mandatory.

– With files by Melissa Couto Zuber