The global community can still shape the new reality in Afghanistan
In particular,Deborah Lyons, The UN Special Representative and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, said the world would urgently need to design a modus vivendi to allow billions of dollars in frozen donor funds to flow into Afghanistan’s fragile economy.
Citing credible reports of retaliatory killings, violations of women’s freedoms and other rights violations by the country’s new Taliban-led administration, she added that the UN would also have to decide how to engage with members. high-level Taliban government de facto — including the newly appointed prime minister, two deputy prime ministers and the foreign minister — who are currently on UN sanctions lists.
Lack of inclusiveness
In the new reality that followed the fall of Kabul on August 15, the world witnessed the first scenes of chaos, and then images of protests around Afghanistan.
These scenes, seen all over the world, show that the Taliban have gained power, but not yet the trust of all Afghan people, Ms. Lyons said.
As the Council and the global community now wonder how to respond, she stressed that there are no comfortable answers.
Those who hoped and encouraged inclusion will be disappointed, she said, noting that no women, minority representatives or non-Taliban individuals have been appointed as part of the de facto Government.
In addition, several high-ranking officials in the new administration – including a man named Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund – are currently on UN sanctions lists.
Harassment, intimidation
A mixed picture has emerged in the weeks since the Taliban took power. The UN premises have been largely respected, but there have been disturbing reports of harassment and intimidation against its national staff.
Ms Lyons also expressed concern that the Taliban’s derogatory statements giving general amnesty to former members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and former President Ashraf Ghani administration officials were leading to house-to-house searches and seizures. by the Taliban. officials.
And while they have provided many guarantees to ensure women’s rights, there are new reports that women are barred from working or appearing in public places without male leaders.
UNAMA / Fardin Waezi
Women and girls
Amid additional reports that girls’ access to education is again becoming limited, Security Council also listened to an emergency conference by Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist, Nobel Prize winner and founder of the Malala Foundation, which reminded delegates of what life was like for women and girls under past recurrences of Taliban rule.
I saw my home transformed from a place of peace into a place of fear in just three years, she said.
Describing her experience of running from gunshots and street explosions, she said her childhood 15 years ago was marked by public flogging, schools closing their doors to girls and banners in malls declaring that women were not allowed.
This is a story that many Afghan girls can share if we do not act, she warned, calling on the Council to send a clear message to the Taliban that protecting the rights of women and girls is a precondition for any work relationship.
Formation of new reality
Stressing the UN commitment to stay and provide assistance and support to the people of Afghanistan, Ms. Lyons said that means it must engage with the Taliban, including ways to allow money to flow into Afghanistan.
A high-level international funding conference is scheduled for September 13 to help donors meet the growing needs of countries.
An additional, upcoming crisis is the billions of dollars in assets and donor funds that have been frozen by countries trying to deny them to the Taliban.
The inevitable effect, however, will be a severe economic downturn that could plunge millions into poverty and hunger, create a massive wave of refugees from Afghanistan and turn Afghanistan for generations, the Special Representative warned.
Citing her initial engagement with several Taliban leaders, she said they clearly stated their need for international assistance, which gives the global community influence over their actions.
We can still shape this new reality in a more positive direction, she stressed.
