CDC Africa director urges Rich Nations to drop Covid vaccine promoters





The decision by some wealthy nations to offer booster injections will block access to coronavirus vaccines for low-income countries, the director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, arguing that there is no conclusive evidence that humans healthy people who are not immunocompromised need an extra stroke. In affluent countries including Germany, France, Israel and the United States there has been growing momentum to provide additional doses to some vulnerable populations, including senior citizens and to the general public. The problem we have with the third doses is that we have not seen enough science behind them, said the director, Dr John Nkengasong, in an online press conference with reporters on Thursday. It really is still confusing to me why we are heading towards a big recommendation for a booster dose. Offering boosting strokes, he added, we will certainly be gambling. The World Health Organization has warned that booster injections could divert vaccine supplies from countries with predominantly unvaccinated populations. On Wednesday, the agency urged rich countries to stop administering vaccines to healthy patients by at least the end of the year, as a way to enable each country to vaccinate at least 40 percent of their population.

WHO officials have tried to distinguish between booster injections that boost immunity in already vaccinated populations, and additional doses that may be needed by people with compromised immunity to develop immunity in the first place. Officials are not against extra doses for people with compromised immunity. Despite the flood of incentive programs in the richest nations, science whether they are needed is not yet clear. Some studies suggest that the protection provided by vaccines against infection and minor illnesses may be declining. But they remain very effective in preventing the worst outcomes, including serious illness and death, and scientists have said a general recommendation for stimulants is premature. Experts generally agree, however, that a third shot is guaranteed for people with compromised immune systems, who may not have given a strong immune response to the initial doses. Several countries, including the United States, are now offering additional photos of this vulnerable group. Comments of Dr. The Nkengasongs came after the director of the WHO in Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said on Thursday that the continent will receive fewer doses of Covid-19 vaccine than expected for the rest of the year from Covax, the global immunization program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/09/world/africa/africa-covid-vaccine-boosters.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos