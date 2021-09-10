Afghanistan on the brink of universal poverty: UN | News about humanitarian crises





UNDP says prolonged drought, the COVID-19 pandemic and political upheaval could cause Afghanistan’s poverty rate to rise to 97 percent by mid-2022.

About 97 percent of Afghanistan’s population could plunge below the poverty line if the country’s political and economic crises are not addressed, the United Nations has warned. In a report released Thursday, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said the poverty rate could rise to 25 percent as a result of shrinking Afghanistan’s gross domestic product (GDP). Half the country already needs humanitarian support. Have a budget shock. You have a spare kick. If stocks, you know about $ 9 billion, are going to go up completely, then you have a trade shock. You have disruptions in domestic and international trade, Abdallah Al Dardari, UNDP Resident Representative in Afghanistan, told Al Jazeera. Usually in a country of this situation, international financial institutions such as the IMF [International Monetary Fund], The World Bank and all bilateral and multilateral financial institutions would come together with the UN and propose an economic reform program. We know this will not happen, he said. Even before the rapid takeover of the Taliban last month, Afghanistan was heavily dependent on aid, with more than a third of the foreign-funded countries’s GDP. The UN is demanding that the Taliban allow aid workers to do their job. Let civil society, local community organizations manage [ongoing] projects. Let them implement it. We are not asking for anything. Just do not hinder it, said Al Dardari. Earlier this week, international aid agencies warned of an imminent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, with the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (Médecins Sans Frontières, or MSF) saying the countries’ vulnerable health care system was collapsing. possible. The UN has warned that 18 million people in Afghanistan are facing a humanitarian catastrophe and crises will be multiple and multifaceted. There will be many crises: internal displacement, migration, people leaving the country, people joining illegal businesses, Al Dardari told Al Jazeera. I think the opium trade will thrive, much more than it is today simply because there are no other jobs. Domestic violence will also increase. Our task is to intervene now. The UN appealed for nearly $ 200 million in additional funds to help save lives in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover resulted in the exodus of aid workers and subsequent cuts in funding. According to the report, a combination of factors could cause the base poverty rate in Afghanistan, now at 72 percent, to rise. Factors include a prolonged drought, the COVID-19 pandemic, and an upheaval caused by the current political transition. In response, UNDP proposed a package of interventions, including essential services and basic income, aimed at supporting the nearly nine million vulnerable people, particularly women and girls.

