Cal-Bay International Expands NFT Market Focus By Including New Updated Site

HENDERSON, Nev., September 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Cal-Bay International, Inc. (OTC: CBYI) announced today that the Company is expanding its focus on the NFT (Non-Fungible Mark) market and creating an NFT fund specifically for the acquisition of unique digital assets. An NFT is a unique digital asset created to represent the ownership of a virtual item or work of art. The fund will enable early investment opportunities within the NFT underdeveloped development and art phase. The fund will also include the establishment of an incubation laboratory for NFT creators set up to properly develop and launch NFTs through social channels, strategic marketing, partnerships with established platforms, identifying undervalued NFTs and creating a genre of re to be the first in the market in the new vertical ones.

The platform will further collaborate with NFT artists and social influencers to ensure maximum exposure to early stage projects. Investing in digital projects in the early stages of a project will allow Cal-Bay to support the NFT industry as well as create greater opportunities for valuable investment in potentially rare and valuable digital assets. Opportunities like these enable Cal-Bay to maximize revenue and value from digital purchases and to establish future partnerships with creators in the world of NFT and digital assets.

The NFT market is a fast growing industry within the digital asset space. The NFT market, although still in the early adoption stage, is on track to break the first records in the first 6 months of 2021. NFTs have seen a rapid increase in interest in 2021, rising from $ 13.7 million on sale in 2020 until $ 2.5 billion in the first six months of 2021, as reported by Fox News. Early approval and Cal-Bay investment in NFT space is an investment in future technologies and services that will add significant value to the company in the future. Cal-Bay looks set to pave the way for traditional investors in a new investment era. Cal-Bay plans to become a leader in new investment opportunities on these platforms.

The fast paced NFT world is starting to see strong support from investors like Visa, Nike and Cal-Bay. Digital assets and NFT technologies are the bright future for financial transactions and investments. Cal-Bay is looking to invest immediately in these technologies and sees strong growth for the future that will come in the digital activity and NFT sector. Cal-Bay has identified and is currently identifying future opportunities to collaborate and acquire additional digital assets of considerable value to shareholders.

Upcoming opportunities may include some of the hottest digital assets of 2021 such as Cryptopunks, Bored Ape, Loot, Adventure. Cryptopunks have one of the highest market limits of any NFT project, rated at $ 3.1 billion at the time of writing this article. NFT projects like Cryptopunks have attracted investors such as Visa, who bought a $ 150,000 NFT of a Cryptopunk in 2021. NFTs such as Cryptopunks are prime examples of the powerful potential of the NFT industry. NFT collections such as Cryptopunks and Bored Apes are just beginning to see the potential and power of investing in digital asset acquisition.

With digital assets such as rare Cryptopunks gaining support from investors like Visa, Cal-Bay sees strong support and a bright future for digital assets and NFTs in particular. Cal-Bay’s goal is to become a cooperative company within the NFT space and provide value for the company’s net profits as well as shareholder value.

Cal-Bay will work with important social and humanitarian causes to create special NFTs to support these causes by providing all Company resources to bring a strong light to these causes. The projects in which Cal-Bay will participate are crucial to the well-being of many organizations and people and are needed to be addressed through humanitarian support. Opportunities in the digital asset market can be multi-purpose, philanthropic as well as investment opportunities in both current and future investments.

Cal-Bay plans to open their first NFT studio and hall sometime in 2022 and at the same time, the Company is planning to establish a Cal-Bay NFT college in collaboration with various platforms and influencers to support the NFT industry. Collaborating with different influencers and platforms is essential to foster relationships and become a leader in the NFT market.

About Cal-Bay International.

A publicly traded holding company for innovative medical technologies, digital assets and the creation of a philanthropic foundation through digital asset technologies to support causes in the US and around the world.www.cbyintl.com

The company further plans to establish an advisory board to identify organizations that wish to promote the well-being of others, particularly by focusing on using our digital asset technologies to support these causes.

Cal-Bay today launched the new website integrating the new look and direction for the Company.

