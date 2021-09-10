Two tropical storms threaten floods, landslides in Taiwan and Vietnam





Taiwan has issued a sea warning on Friday for Super typhoon Chanthu known as Kiko in the Philippines, who is currently expected to cross over the island on Saturday before heading north towards Shanghai and the Chinese coast.

Chanthu is currently showing wind speeds of 240 kilometers per hour (149 miles per hour), though it may weaken slightly as it approaches Taiwan.

Speaking to Taiwan’s Central News Agency on Thursday, Central Weather Forecaster Wu Wan-hua said she expected to see torrential rain in the southern part of the island.

There is also the risk of strong winds, floods and landslides in Taiwan’s high ground.

At the same time, in the South China Sea, Tropical Storm Conson will land in Vietnam on Sunday afternoon, with the country putting 500,000 soldiers on standby before his arrival. Conson is known as Jolina in the Philippines. Although it is a much weaker storm than Super Typhoon Chanthu, Conson is still expected to have wind speeds of up to 150 kmph (92 mph) before landing at the weekend. The Vietnamese government has also ordered the ships to stay in port and has prepared evacuation plans, Reuters reported, citing state media. An estimated 800,000 people in Vietnam’s northern provinces may be affected by the storm, the fifth to hit the ground this year. Vietnam is not the only country affected by Tropical Storm Conson. The Philippine Administration of Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) has issued a 3 out of 5 Signal for heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding as the country will see these conditions for the next 24 hours. The Vietnam weather agency has warned there are likely to be between six and eight more typhoons and tropical storms in the South China Sea this year.

Reuters contributed to this article.

