Trudeau plays with the unexpected opponent

OToole tried to attack Trudeau a little later, mocking Liberal leaders with long-term commitments he said continue to be a priority.

He will get calls for action, he will have transparency, he will set goals, OToole told Trudeau, who has been in power since 2015. He announces things and never delivers them. Mr. Trudeau, a prime minister must give words, not just fancy words to make promises.

Trudeau replied: By the way Mr. OToole, I will not take lessons from you to make promises and not to follow him when you are in the arms hall, obeying anti-vaxxers.

Any leader who wants to stand out in Thursday’s debates faces obstacles. The much-criticized format of the two-hour debate left little room for candidates to single out or adequately challenge their opponents.

Days are likely to pass before any impact of the event appears in opinion polls.

The debate, organized by public broadcaster CBC, brought to Canada five leaders of the main party Trudeau, OToole, NDPs Jagmeet Singh, Greens Annamie Paul and the Québécois Yves-François Blanchet Bloc.

How we got here: Leadership debates in Canada rarely produce fists and rarely transform election campaigns. But Trudeau and his Liberals will hope Thursday’s event will be at least part of a major turnaround they will need before September 20th.

Trudeau called early elections last month as his party was high in the polls to the point where the majority mandate the Liberals lost in late 2019 seemed to be in their hands.

A few weeks ago and polls began to show an increase by the Conservatives, led by the widely unknown OToole, had moved them to the neck and neck with the Liberals. Conservative momentum seems to have stalled in recent days, but the gap has narrowed to the point that election day could be a huge increase.

Even if Trudeau adheres to a minority mandate after September 20, any failure to regain the majority he lost in 2019 would raise serious questions about the future of his leadership.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a plenary session during the G-7 summit in Carbis Bay on June 13, 2021, in Cornwall, UK.

Unwanted choices: Liberals themselves have acknowledged that Trudeaus’s campaign started with bumps as the leader struggled to articulate why Canadians needed an election campaign in late summer and in the middle of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opponents, as Singh did Wednesday in the French-language debate, have tried to describe Trudeau’s decision to cause elections as a selfish seizure of power.

Trudeau’s rivals have seen the election call in itself as a clear weakness and have forced him to defend his decision.

The Liberal leader has responded that the election call was necessary because the next government will need a mandate to deal with the major decisions facing the country as it recovers from two-barrel Covids health and economic crises.

As perhaps a sign that questions over the electoral call are still burning, Trudeau used his opening words to re-explain his reasoning for the election.

You will hear some very, very different and very strong ideas that are radically different about how we will move forward through this pandemic to end it and how we will rebuild better, he said. Those decisions will be made by your government now, in the coming weeks this fall.

During the first two campaign debates, party leaders focused their offensives on Trudeau. Leaders were ousted on Wednesday by criticism of his move to call early elections in attack on his six-year record as prime minister. They attacked him for what they accused were his failures in a number of areas from falling to climate targets, to not completing all boiling water councils in indigenous communities, to allow the cost of living to rise.

Here are four excerpts from Thursday night’s event:

The debate committee should be removed: The first segment that started the debate also set the tone for the next two hours: noisy and detached. Trudeau, again asked to justify calling the election during the fourth wave of Covid-19 cases, used his time to sell his party to Canadians as one with a plan to build better.

The Leadership Debate Commission organized the French and English debate group in 2019. A diverse new team of speakers split the stage this year, making it difficult to focus on leaders with additional personalities vying for attention. It is a stark contrast to the debate format used by the French-language broadcaster TVA, a single moderator-style model appreciated by many political observers.

This debate lacks continuity; having only one moderator would work better because it could help create a greater sense of continuity, Daniel Béland, director of the McGill University Canadian Institute for Canadian Studies, wrote on TwitterWith the Debate Format it is so fragmented that the discussion does not flow at all well. I hope this format is never used again.

Paul stands: The debate gave the Canadian majority their first impressions of incumbent Green, who was ready and determined as he challenged the status quo in the Ottawa bubble.

Paul, who succeeded Elizabeth May as party leader last year, got into the debate with a lot of baggage including an MP who crossed the line and group for several months during the fighting.

The international human rights lawyer is the first Canadian woman of color and the first Jewish woman to lead a federal party. She was able to outline herself from political actors on stage during a high-profile debate to connect with an audience of millions.

At one point, she linked concerns in Canada over rising cost of living to the need for a culture change in Ottawa.

It’s so painful for me because I had the experience, again, of my grandparents working up to age 75 and living six [people] at 800 square feet and wondering how we would eat some nights, Paul said. I have had that experience and know that one day delay is too much.

Do not throw tomatoes in Beijing: Trudeau provided some details behind his cautious approach to the larger and more delicate foreign policy issue facing his government: the fate of the two Michaelis.

Trudeau has been tricked into failing to secure the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been arrested in China on espionage charges since December 2018.

Their cases are widely seen as linked to Huawei Meng Wanzhous’s top battle in a Canadian court against an extradition request from the US. Chinese authorities rounded up Kovrig and Spavor nine days after Canadian police arrested Meng in Vancouver on a US extradition order. Meng denies wrongdoing and is fighting her extradition.

Canada’s voice has been lacking, OToole said, while criticizing Trudeau for not doing enough to put pressure on Beijing with actions such as banning Huawei from Canada’s 5G networks. We need to be leaders in our values, sir, and you have left the Michaelites down, and we need to get serious with China.

Trudeau responded by expressing the need for a more nuanced strategy.

If you want to take Michaels home, you don’t just leave tomatoes in the Pacific, Trudeau said. This is what Mr. [former Conservative prime minister Stephen] Harper tried for a number of years and got nowhere. You need to get involved in sophisticated ways with our allies, every step of the way.

Debating climate plans: The format of the debate did not allow substantive discussion beyond the party’s talk points.

For the climate, being in office, Trudeau had an inherent advantage towards elections because his government has benefited from years of advice, reports and recommendations from bureaucrats and policy experts. But every incumbent government must make a case for re-election, and all parties relied on the Liberals’ record-breaking emissions reduction.

The NDP and the Greens have signaled more ambitious emission reduction targets than the Liberals at 50 percent and 60 percent reductions, respectively, below 2005 levels by 2030. But the devils in detail, and Singh and Paul did not seize the opportunity. before they show their climatic mathematics to convince viewers that their objectives are credible.

Neither side has presented a costly platform.

OToole, whose party has unveiled a comprehensive climate plan to appeal to moderates, reiterated that a conservative government would achieve the Paris targets, despite a promise to thwart Canada’s growing target of emissions cuts.