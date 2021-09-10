International
COVID-19: Rally in Saskatchewan Legislature Urges Moe, Merriman to Take Action
Protesters took part in a demonstration in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday to represent the life lost by COVID-19 in the province and called on the government to take more action.
Read more:
More young people in Saskatchewan are sicker than ever as COVID-19 cases increase
The death toll in the provinces is currently 616 after another death was reported on Thursday. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 daily cases is 364 or 30.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.
The protest was held to call on Prime Minister Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman to pursue science and implement evidence-based strategies to reduce the burden on our medical system and protect our children.
Kathy Undseth is a retired registered nurse and Thursday’s rally is the first protest she has ever attended.
“I’m absolutely terrified and embarrassed to say I live in Saskatchewan,” Undseth said.
“I am here today to show support for our healthcare workers, all the healthcare professionals and support staff and everyone else who is trying to hold the lid on this.”
“People are dying those who do not need to die,” Undseth added.
Read more:
The Regina Symphony Orchestra is looking for evidence of vaccination, masks at upcoming shows
The young grandmother of a premature baby says she is concerned and hopes the government will take action by making masks mandatory indoors and introducing vaccine passports.
Protests in defense of co-organizer Donna Pasiechnik echoed those calls Thursday at the same rally.
“On Tuesday I like to see more traces of contact, more testing, mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers and teachers, and vaccine passports to protect businesses,” Pasiechnik said.
“We know from other provinces where they have enforced vaccine passports that people have stepped on themselves to be vaccinated so they can keep going to restaurants and bars and sporting events.”
Pasiechnik also had a stern message for the government leadership on Thursday.
“You were chosen to do a job to protect the health of Saskatchewan residents, do it. This waiver of responsibility is reckless. Removing responsibility from school boards and municipalities and private businesses … do your job for it which you were elected. ”
Read more:
Biden sets new rules for the COVID-19 vaccine for 100 million Americans
At the last COVID-19 government press conference on August 30, Moe said the government has no plans to reinstate widespread public health measures.
That would be extremely unfair to the vast majority of Saskatchewan residents who have made the right decision and who have (come out) and been vaccinated, Moe said.
“It makes no sense,” Pasiechnik said.
“We all did what we were told. We stayed home. We wore masks. We got vaccinated. And now you were being punished again for doing the right thing when you took off these anti-masks,” Pasiechnik said.
“We need protection. We would love to see vaccine passports, for example, so we can all go out and start supportive businesses, again. This does not make sense. “I do not know where he comes from.”
Read more:
I said. Masks that compel health in long-term care homes starting on Friday
An email statement from Moe’s press secretary on Wednesday said he and Merriman were working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority regarding the recent increase in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and “the ongoing capacity of the health care system”.
The statement added that Moe will have more to say in the coming days.
with files from The Canadian Press
See the link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8179544/protest-to-protect-rally-covid-19-saskatchewan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]