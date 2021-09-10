COVID-19: Rally in Saskatchewan Legislature Urges Moe, Merriman to Take Action

Protesters took part in a demonstration in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday to represent the life lost by COVID-19 in the province and called on the government to take more action.

Read more: More young people in Saskatchewan are sicker than ever as COVID-19 cases increase

The death toll in the provinces is currently 616 after another death was reported on Thursday. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 daily cases is 364 or 30.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The protest was held to call on Prime Minister Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman to pursue science and implement evidence-based strategies to reduce the burden on our medical system and protect our children.

We are a few minutes into a pro-restrictions rally in front of the Sask Legislature building in Regina. They are calling for the probation government to bring some restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise and hospitals are overcrowded. Some are here in support. The others are not. pic.twitter.com/7Iy0VHQyey – Moises Canales-Lavigne (@MoisesCanalesJr) September 9, 2021

The story goes down the ad

Kathy Undseth is a retired registered nurse and Thursday’s rally is the first protest she has ever attended.

“I’m absolutely terrified and embarrassed to say I live in Saskatchewan,” Undseth said.

“I am here today to show support for our healthcare workers, all the healthcare professionals and support staff and everyone else who is trying to hold the lid on this.”

“People are dying those who do not need to die,” Undseth added.

Read more: The Regina Symphony Orchestra is looking for evidence of vaccination, masks at upcoming shows

The young grandmother of a premature baby says she is concerned and hopes the government will take action by making masks mandatory indoors and introducing vaccine passports.

Protests in defense of co-organizer Donna Pasiechnik echoed those calls Thursday at the same rally.

“On Tuesday I like to see more traces of contact, more testing, mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers and teachers, and vaccine passports to protect businesses,” Pasiechnik said.

“We know from other provinces where they have enforced vaccine passports that people have stepped on themselves to be vaccinated so they can keep going to restaurants and bars and sporting events.”

The story goes down the ad

Pasiechnik also had a stern message for the government leadership on Thursday.

“You were chosen to do a job to protect the health of Saskatchewan residents, do it. This waiver of responsibility is reckless. Removing responsibility from school boards and municipalities and private businesses … do your job for it which you were elected. ”

Read more: Biden sets new rules for the COVID-19 vaccine for 100 million Americans

At the last COVID-19 government press conference on August 30, Moe said the government has no plans to reinstate widespread public health measures.

That would be extremely unfair to the vast majority of Saskatchewan residents who have made the right decision and who have (come out) and been vaccinated, Moe said.

“It makes no sense,” Pasiechnik said.

“We all did what we were told. We stayed home. We wore masks. We got vaccinated. And now you were being punished again for doing the right thing when you took off these anti-masks,” Pasiechnik said.

“We need protection. We would love to see vaccine passports, for example, so we can all go out and start supportive businesses, again. This does not make sense. “I do not know where he comes from.”

The story goes down the ad

Read more: I said. Masks that compel health in long-term care homes starting on Friday

An email statement from Moe’s press secretary on Wednesday said he and Merriman were working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority regarding the recent increase in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and “the ongoing capacity of the health care system”.

The statement added that Moe will have more to say in the coming days.

with files from The Canadian Press

See the link »

<br />

