International
PEI to recognize the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Prince Edward Island will recognize September 30 as National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
This fall, the government of Prime Minister Dennis King will introduce an amendment to the Employment Standards Act to formally recognize the date as a provincial statutory holiday.
He said starting this year, government offices and schools will be closed for that day. But for now, it’s up to businesses and private organizations if they are going to commemorate the holiday.
“What better place than the birthplace of Canada to lead by example as we walk along the common journey of true healing and reconciliation,” said PEISen.Brian Francis.
Francesco sponsored the bill which turned the day into a federal legal holiday earlier this year.
“I am very grateful that the Prime Minister and his cabinet and the Prince Edward Island government will recognize this important holiday,” said Lennox Island First Chief of Staff Darlene Bernard.
King has written to Green leaders Peter Bevan-Baker and LiberalLeader Sonny Gallant asking them to sponsor the change.
The day of mourning
Also celebrated as Orange Shirt Day, National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is celebrated by people across Canada in remembrance of residential schools and how their heritage has influenced indigenous communities.
Francis, who is the former head of TheAbegweitFirstNation in Scotland, says the decision to commemorate the day is a recognition of the mistakes the Mi’kmaq people have made because of the residential school system.
“This is a day of honor, respect for those survivors who are here with us, those who are not here with us,” he said. “We hope there will be events that will really showcase that will tell the true story and educate everyone about what the residential school was like.”
The Epekwitk Council Assembly welcomed the decision, saying it signals understanding and respect for what is a day of mourning for many indigenous and non-indigenous people.
“[It’s] “not a day off, but a day to allow all the Islanders to rest in connection with Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq and all the indigenous people of this country who continue to suffer the lasting influences of residential school policy,” Bernard said. seen in a written statement Me
“We need to find time to see, hear and learn the difficult truths that have been hidden for so long, and to reflect on what that means for us today.”
First Junior Gould Chief Abegweit said “the province has taken the right decision to declare this day a statutory holiday, which gives the islands a chance to think about the purpose of this day.
“I hope people take more than one day on September 30 to think deeply and critically
the history of residential schools in our country and the continuing destructive impacts “.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-national-day-of-truth-and-reconciliation-1.6169973
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]