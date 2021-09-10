PEI to recognize the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Prince Edward Island will recognize September 30 as National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

This fall, the government of Prime Minister Dennis King will introduce an amendment to the Employment Standards Act to formally recognize the date as a provincial statutory holiday.

He said starting this year, government offices and schools will be closed for that day. But for now, it’s up to businesses and private organizations if they are going to commemorate the holiday.

“What better place than the birthplace of Canada to lead by example as we walk along the common journey of true healing and reconciliation,” said PEISen.Brian Francis.

Francesco sponsored the bill which turned the day into a federal legal holiday earlier this year.

“I am very grateful that the Prime Minister and his cabinet and the Prince Edward Island government will recognize this important holiday,” said Lennox Island First Chief of Staff Darlene Bernard.

King has written to Green leaders Peter Bevan-Baker and LiberalLeader Sonny Gallant asking them to sponsor the change.

The day of mourning

Also celebrated as Orange Shirt Day, National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is celebrated by people across Canada in remembrance of residential schools and how their heritage has influenced indigenous communities.

Francis, who is the former head of TheAbegweitFirstNation in Scotland, says the decision to commemorate the day is a recognition of the mistakes the Mi’kmaq people have made because of the residential school system.

“This is a day of honor, respect for those survivors who are here with us, those who are not here with us,” he said. “We hope there will be events that will really showcase that will tell the true story and educate everyone about what the residential school was like.”

The Epekwitk Council Assembly welcomed the decision, saying it signals understanding and respect for what is a day of mourning for many indigenous and non-indigenous people.

“[It’s] “not a day off, but a day to allow all the Islanders to rest in connection with Epekwitnewaq Mi’kmaq and all the indigenous people of this country who continue to suffer the lasting influences of residential school policy,” Bernard said. seen in a written statement Me

“We need to find time to see, hear and learn the difficult truths that have been hidden for so long, and to reflect on what that means for us today.”

First Junior Gould Chief Abegweit said “the province has taken the right decision to declare this day a statutory holiday, which gives the islands a chance to think about the purpose of this day.

“I hope people take more than one day on September 30 to think deeply and critically

the history of residential schools in our country and the continuing destructive impacts “.