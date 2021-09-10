Hong Kong vigilant Tiananmen leaders charged with overthrow after raiding Tiananmen Museum

Hong Kong police have charged the group organizing the city’s annual Tiananmen Square massacre, vigilantes in all three of its leaders with overthrow under national security law.

Main points: Some pro-democracy Hong Konggers accused of “inciting overthrow of state power” under national security law

Earlier, a museum commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre was raided

China has defended the arrests of activists, saying it was necessary to protect stability in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Patriotic Democratic Movements said the group, its chairman Li Cheuk-yan and vice presidents Albert Ho and Chow Hang-tung were accused of “inciting the overthrow of state power” under national security law.

The case went to court on Friday. Mr. Lee and Ho are already serving prison sentences for their roles in unauthorized protests in 2019.

Chow and four others arrested this week were also charged with failing to comply with a request to provide information for a national security investigation.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian described the arrests as “a legitimate, just and necessary action to protect the authority of national security law and to ensure the lasting stability of Hong Kong”.

Zhao reiterated that Hong Kong was governed by the law and that anyone violating national security law should be punished by law.

Continental China bans memorials and severely censors the theme of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing on June 4, 1989.

China has never given a full account of the 1989 event.

The death toll given by officials days later was about 300, most of them soldiers, but rights groups and witnesses say thousands could have been killed.

Raid on the Tiananmen Museum of Democracy

Police previously raided the June 4 closed museum, which was run by the alliance to commemorate Tiananmen Square, and confiscated computers, documents and promotional materials from the site.

Police were seen removing items from the museum. ( AP: KinCheung )

Police said Hong Kong $ 2.2 million ($ 385,000) worth of assets belonging to the alliance, which is best known for organizing annual vigils to mark the anniversary of the 1989 event, were also frozen.

The vigils were attended every year by the mass crowd and was the only large-scale public commemoration of the June 4 strike on Chinese soil.

Authorities have banned vigils for the past two years, citing public health risks due to the pandemic, though critics believe the ban is part of an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the city after months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Police sent a letter to the alliance in August requesting information about its membership, finances and activities until September 7, according to a copy the group sent to reporters.

The letter accused the alliance of being an “agent of foreign forces”. The group said it would not provide the requested information. Wednesday’s arrests were for failing to comply with the requirements of national security law.

The museum raid came hours after pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty to an unauthorized rally. ( AP: KinCheung )

Dozens of pro-democracy activists have been arrested, others have fled the city for exile abroad, and the city has changed electoral laws to increase the number of seats for pro-Beijing lawmakers while reducing those directly elected. ‘

The national security law, imposed by Beijing in Hong Kong in June last year, penalizes overthrow, secession, terrorism and foreign cooperation to interfere in the affairs of the city.

Critics say the national security law, which has been used to arrest more than 100 people, undermines the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it was handed over to China in 1997.

Hong Kong was promised that it could hold freedoms not found on the mainland for 50 years, such as freedom of speech and assembly.

Reuters / AP