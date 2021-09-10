BBC study of Australian business executives reveals they seek out international news sources because of misinformation concerns





There is no denying that Australian society, as well as global societies as a whole, have felt the effects of misinformation since the pandemic, and business executives are not immune to this, Chambers said. As a result, they are now putting an even greater emphasis on the desire for credible news with a global perspective to help them navigate better in the effects of the pandemic and a changing business landscape. Transition to opinion-based journalism According to the BBC, business auditors cite three attributes in choosing a news source: credibility, objectivity and impartiality, with 64 per cent of respondents choosing credibility as the most important. Commercial news organizations operate to generate profit, this is the basic approach to business. In the world of the internet, this invariably comes from traffic. So we’ve seen a lot of media organizations shift to more opinion-based journalism versus fact-based journalism, Chambers said. What our research noted was opinion-based journalism, in fact its lowest value to business audiences only 10 percent of business audiences in Australia actually value opinion-based journalism. Mr. Chambers is convinced that traditional news players can use the desire to access fact-based news as an opportunity to highlight the way news is collected and reported, as opposed to how similar content can are divided into other platforms. Previously, social media was in the lead and people were content relying on social media to get the news. Suddenly, they saw where some of the traditional media had returned to growth, and now more people in Australia are trusting traditional news, he said. We have seen this habit among CEOs and decision makers, towards those international sources. Jamie Chambers, BBC Global News It is definitely up to the news organizations to think about the traditional values ​​of what quality journalism means. Underlined by good quality, old-school reporting to ensure it is based on facts, pushing those values, it is a fantastic opportunity for traditional media to restore its dominance in the news reporting space. The BBC decided to examine business executives after seeing an increase in audience growth from that sector. We have seen huge growth coming from the monthly audience up to 50 percent increase compared to the average in 2019. This prompted us to look at the topic and find out why it is so, said Mr. Chambers. In Australia, just looking at the numbers online for international news services, not just the BBC, whether they like it or not The New York Times or CNN, in general, we have seen this habit among CEOs and decision makers towards those international sources. The global search agency IPSOS found earlier that 18 per cent more executives in Australia visited BBC News each month during 2020, compared to before the pandemic. Mr Chambers said the increase speaks to the fact that the issues held by business leaders overnight are usually international problems rather than specific domestic situations. The survey was conducted online in June this year, asking 250 top business executives in the country.

