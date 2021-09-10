5 Takeaways from Official Election Debates in Canada





OTTAWA Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus’s decision to call elections two years ahead of schedule did not work out as planned. Polls have consistently followed a drop in voter support for his Liberal Party and an increase in support for its closest rivals, the Conservatives, leaving the parties in a statistical bond. Most of the 36-day campaign, the shortest allowed by law, came during the very short summer in Canada, when the minds of many voters were far from politics. The Taliban invasion of Afghanistan, where the Canadian army fought, further distracted the public. So for Mr. Trudeau and his rivals, particularly Conservative Erin OToole, this week’s debates in each of Canada’s official languages ​​were a crucial opportunity to define the campaign ahead of Election Day, September 20th.

Mr. Trudeau faced not only Mr. OToole, who is leading his party in the election for the first time, but also against Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the center-left New Democratic Party; Anami Paul, who heads the Green Party; AND Yves-Franois Blanchet of the Qubcois Bloc, a regional party endorsing Quebec independence. With five leaders taking equal time, it was difficult for anyone to penetrate with a detailed message. The French-language debate on Wednesday often focused on issues of interest to Quebec. With English being the language of three-quarters of Canadians, Thursday’s debate in that language was considered the most important by both. Trudeau tried to justify his pandemic choice.

In both debates, Trudeau’s rivals constantly challenged him to call what they considered an unnecessary choice in the midst of the pandemic. This topic was raised 13 times during the debate in French. In 2019, the Liberals under Mr. Trudeau failed to secure a majority of seats in the House of Commons. This forced him to rely on the votes of opposition parties, usually the New Democrats, to pass legislation and allowed opposition parties to collect their votes in committees to address issues embarrassing to the government.

Mr Trudeau said he needed a new majority mandate in order to quickly establish pandemic recovery measures. His opponents, however, repeatedly stressed that none of Mr Trudeaus’ main objectives had been blocked in the past two years even though some important bills had been delayed and then died with the call for elections. In Thursday’s debate, Mr. OToole challenged Mr. Trudeaus’ decision to call the election as efforts to repatriate Canadians to Afghanistan and help Afghans who had worked for the Canadian military were at a critical juncture. You put your political interests before the well-being of thousands of people, Mr OToole said. Mr. Trudeau, you should not have called this election; you should have done the job in Afghanistan. A complex format and a limited overcrowded debate.

The two-hour debate had a complex structure. The moderator, Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, a nonprofit polling organization, asked questions written by a committee, with questions also posed through videos by members of the public and instead by journalists. Mrs. Kurl enforced rules that prevented candidates on stage from speaking out or answering questions that were not addressed to them. There were no closing statements. Duane Bratt, a professor of political science at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, said the formula worked against Mr. Trudeau, who was constantly targeted by four other leaders, and that it helped Mr. OToole.

OToole could talk about his climate plan in 30 seconds and then move on to another topic, which, I think, is what he wanted, said Professor Bratt. The formula did not allow Trudeau to spend time on some of OTooles’ weaknesses. But the voters, Professor Bratt added, were clearly losing debates. If this was the first time you were paying attention to the election, you were not served well tonight, he said. Climate change and indigenous issues took their place.

Climate change, in particular, emerged as an issue, although no leader made a compelling argument for his or her party to offer the best approach, said Cara Camcastle, who teaches political science at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia. It is good to see that all leaders think it is an important issue, she said. But none of them have our solutions. Mr Trudeau has been repeatedly attacked, particularly by Mr Singh, for increasing carbon emissions in Canada during each of the six years the prime minister has held office. Mr Trudeau responded that his government’s climate measures, including the introduction of a national carbon price, had put Canada on a path not only to meet but also to exceed its commitment to emissions under the Paris Agreement. which has a target date in 2030. Partly because of the organizers’ thematic approach to the debate, reconciliation with indigenous peoples received unusual attention.

While all other leaders set aside Mr. Trudeaus’s record he has made indigenous issues a top priority, all agreed with his view that the process of replacing 19th century laws governing indigenous peoples should be led by communities their own and not by the government. Weapons and childcare were largely lacking in the English debate. Mr OTooles plans to cancel a Trudeau program under which some provinces offer childcare for C $ 10 a day or less with a tax credit was prominent in the French debate, but was largely ignored on Thursday. Similarly, Mr. OTooles by withdrawing from an earlier promise to eliminate Mr. Trudeaus ban on 1,500 types of attack-style semi-automatic rifles received limited attention. Decision: A pointless waste of time? Professor Bratt and Dr. Camcastle said they believed the two debates would not shape what had been a largely formless campaign, which had no clear issue other than Mr Trudeaus’ decision to call it. Frank Graves, president of EKOS Research Associates, a survey firm in Ottawa, offered a blunt assessment on Twitter. Let me spare you from speculation about who won, lost, what impact, he wrote. It was a pointless waste of time. Perhaps the most empty and tedious debate in Canadian political history.

Vjosa Isai contributed research.

