LAKENI SARANAC-The people who attended Wednesday’s vaccination rally in front of Adirondack Medical Center had different reasons for being there, but everyone was convinced that they did not think the COVID-19 vaccine was effective or safe.

Some in attendance were health care workers protesting against the state mandate to get the vaccine to keep their jobs, while others were there to oppose COVID-19 vaccines across the board.

Some shouted “Freedom”, said they believe there is “Toxic chemicals” in stroke and that is a form of “Control” Others said they were not convinced the vaccine was safe and effective because people could still catch and spread the virus even if they were vaccinated.

People who are vaccinated usually experience less severe symptoms when they catch COVID than those who are not. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found, in a study released in August, that unvaccinated people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at a rate 29 times higher than those who are vaccinated.

“The only thing the vaccine does is alleviate the symptoms when you get it,” said Dulcie Marshall, a health care worker at the rally who may lose her job because she will not receive the vaccine. “I think it all depends on how healthy you are.”

Marshall was asked why she thinks public health professionals want people to take action.

“I don’t even want to speculate about that,” she said. “I think it’s a matter of control.”

Some participants came from Potsdam to join and held signs saying “My body, my choice” or “Work, not blow.”

People in cars passing along Route 86 squeezed, waved, or raised their middle fingers.

It was raining, and with pools of water piled up in the streets, tractor trailers sprayed water on the crowd. Some of the protesters thought it may have been intentional.

Lori Meyer, from Jay, said she believes the vaccine is more dangerous than the virus. When asked how many people have died from the vaccine, she said she did not know, but was convinced the vaccine contained toxic chemicals, alters DNA and destroys the immune system.

However, mRNA from the vaccine never enters the cell nucleus, where DNA is stored, according to the CDC.

A woman named Pat, who did not give her last name, said “Mijera” have died within two weeks of receiving the shot.

She believes news of the deaths and side effects from the vaccine are being suppressed and under-counted. Some rally participants put the figure at 42,000 deaths or higher. This figure comes from an unfounded lawsuit that a lawyer filed on behalf of the American Front Doctors, a group of vaccines against COVID-19. The only evidence of the lawsuit for this claim comes from an anonymous “Signal”.

A woman named Karla, who did not give her last name, said she had heard that a woman in Bloomingdale could not walk because of the vaccine. She did not know the woman’s name.

Some in attendance said they believe the vaccine is still one “Experiment” and I believe it has developed very quickly. Scientists have been researching coronaviruses for decades. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave official approval to the Pfizer vaccine in August, months after it was approved for emergency use. The vaccine underwent the same testing process as the other vaccines, but this was accelerated because vaccine testing and production occurred simultaneously.

“Dr. (Anthony) Fauci promised that people would not die if you shot.” said rally co-organizer Diane Burman.

In August 2020, before any COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in the US, Fauci said the chances of the vaccine being very effective were “Not great” He still promoted it because it has been shown to save the lives of people who are really seriously ill from the virus.

Some of the protesters said it is not a vaccine because it is synthetic. Synthetic vaccines, mRNAs are still vaccines, but they do not contain live virus.

In New York, some hospital administrators have asked the state to change the vaccination mandate for health care workers to allow unvaccinated people to continue working but be tested regularly. But some nurses at the rally said they would not agree with that either.

Christina Smith, who said she was a nurse for 25 years, believes there is ethylene oxide in the COVID swab test, which she believes will cause cancer. Ethylene oxide is a gas commonly used to sterilize about half of all medical devices, including nasal tampons. It is carcinogenic, but manufacturers air the tampons before packing, removing the gas.

Although there may be traces of the amount of gas left in the swab, it is such a small amount that 20 seconds of exposure during a test is seen as negligible, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Welfare.

Some were concerned that if health care workers needed to be vaccinated, they would be asked to do so further.

“They will mandate it so you will not be able to go shopping … unless you show proof of vaccination,” Tha Karla. “Okay, isn’t this a violation of HIPPA?”

Karla and Pat believed that other states already require this. Some states allow businesses to request proof of vaccination to go to restaurants, bars and music venues, but these are not essential services, like grocery stores.

However, Pat said he was gathering food.