How airlines are convincing passengers

This week in international news we saw how airlines are trying to persuade people to travel again, the growth of trade in China and Germany, the PayPal strategy to expand into the BNPL market in Japan and the importance of choosing the right influencer to have success in Chinese luxury industry.

As the travel sector re-emerges, how are marketers engaging customers?

International travel may be allowed once again, but the travel and tourism business still faces significant obstacles. Consumer suspicions and misunderstandings remain high.

The introduction of vaccination has revived hope for the revival of the travel industry. This is evident in advertising spending, with Pathmatics data showing that the travel industry has doubled its investment in digital advertising since January, spending $ 480.6 million between May 1 and August 20 alone.

However, with COVID variants still growing, consumers are understandably wary of traveling. COVID-19 is still a major impact on whether or not people book travel, according to an STR survey conducted in July 2021, with 95% of respondents not yet booking or undertaking travel citing COVID as the cause. The most important general barriers to travel, according to the survey are:

Cost of COVID testing

Uncertainty about cancellations

Communication is, without a doubt, a critical aspect in customer engagement and building trust in travel companies. In general, travel and tourism companies are acknowledging this, with many using digital platforms to educate and advise consumers on COVID requirements.

Brands prioritize innovative tools and services, in addition to clear communication, to actively increase consumer confidence and travel flexibility.

Consumers are more willing to bite the bullet and reserve if they get flexibility. According to Hopper, 80% of passengers would book a flight if they were able to change or cancel it without penalty. Similarly, 86% of respondents to a recent Discover poll said the flexibility of cancellation policies was a crucial factor in booking a holiday.

While the vaccination scheme is helping to revive the business, airlines are also encouraging passengers to get back on the flight by improving the flight experience.

The positive trend for global trade with China and Germany is growing

According to new data from China, trade with the rest of the globe increased significantly in August. Chinese exports rose 25.6% in July compared to the same month a year earlier, with trade estimated at $ 294.3 billion.

Although Covid-19 had a significant impact on trade numbers in August, the first increase last month was still better than experts had predicted. In reality, exports and imports increased by 34% and 35%, respectively, in the first eight months of 2021.

Louis Quiz, head of Asian economics at Oxford Economics, told Reuters.com:

As short-term winds remain, supply constraints in China have eased and we think the global economic recovery will continue to support China’s exports later this year and in 2022.

Shipments are said to have increased across the board, with significant increases in electronics, furniture and leisure goods.

On the other hand, Germany has confirmed that industrial production increased in July, but with a modest 1% increase from month to month.

According to the data, production expectations for the automotive industry and engineering sector have improved.

PayPal has acquired Paidy of Japan to extend its services now purchased, payable later

PayPal has agreed to buy Paidy, a service now being bought, later set up in Japan, for about $ 2.7 billion (JPY 300 billion).

PayPal sees Paidy as a development path as Japan’s payment landscape evolves.

Paidy could help PayPal expand its presence in Japan payments and BNPL markets. Although Japan has always been a money-based country, people welcomed digital payments throughout the pandemic.

Moreover, the Japanese government has pledged to increase the penetration of cashless payments to 40%, from 20% earlier this year. The acquisition of Paidy, which has more than 6 million users, allows PayPal to be pushed further into BNPL’s thriving Japanese space and gain an early moving advantage as the Japanese digital transformation takes shape. Moreover, PayPal will gain indirect sales potential as a result of Paidy acquisition.

Influencers in China have become a vital investment

All brands face the problem of reaching their target audience in a fast-paced digital world, where social networks have become the new real estate in terms of investment.

Many brands look to influencers, top opinion leaders and celebrities to take advantage of their associations and, most importantly, to reach audiences of ten to fifty million followers or more, to overcome the ever-expanding mess. In the past, the allure of a superstar was their great fame as a result of successful movies. However, today’s true strength comes from a dedicated follower and the ability of a celebrity to convince followers that their brand is what they should try as well.

Brands tend to impose themselves with propositions of transient values, changeable words like “performance, truthfulness, trust and pride”, which sound great, but mean nothing if they are not supported by actions that make people feel them.

If an unspecified brand suddenly relies on a random influencer to improve its visibility, the characteristics of the influencer will transcend the brand.

Before considering an influential collaboration, brands should first get clarity on their brand positioning and competitive advantage (rational and emotional).

Gucci realized this when he appointed Kai as their ambassador. Brand personalities and influencers are a natural blend, and Gucci worked with Kai to create a capsule collection that sold instantly across Asia.

It is crucial to make a list of your objectives and how a future collaboration can help you build brand equity and gain a competitive advantage. If you do not have a competitive advantage, an influencer can do more harm than good.