VolkanBozkirwas speaking in New York at his last press conference on the main work, leading the world body agenda in an extraordinary year, dominated by COVID-19Abdullah Shahid, from the Maldives, is taking on the role for the 76th session at the end of the month.
Diplomacy face to face again
For the Turkish diplomat and politician, the pandemic erupted over many false assumptions, such as the effective defect that does not require face-to-face interaction, or the idea that the UN cannot withstand a crisis of this magnitude — or that the world will inevitably it will continue to be more equal, both within and between nations.
I think all these myths have been broken and broken with determination. The world is much uglier than we thought, he said.
He remembered to understand, from the beginning, that diplomacy could not be developed virtually. “I think we have seen a lot of success and although we still have a long way to go, the UN is certainly more alive than it has been in 17 months,” he said.
Despite the pandemic, the General Assembly fulfilled its mandate for this session, holding 103 formal plenary sessions and adopting over 320 resolutions.
It has been busy to say the least, he said.
The General Assembly also held 16 high-level meetings, two special sessions, and held elections, including the re-election of Secretary-General AntnioGuterres for a second and final term.
Mr. Bozkiral spoke of an extraordinary focus on the need to address the vulnerabilities of women and poor vulnerable countries.
As a result, two Advisory Boards were established. Hebjetari, this newborn initiative will continue to focus on the real challenges that sometimes get lost in UN jargon.
Necessary changes
Last year, Mr. Bozkir said, he only stressed that the means and mechanisms of prevention available to the UN are in desperate need of review.
The UN cannot be a follower of the crisis. It must be a preventive body, it must perform previous actions to prevent or prepare for crises in the first place, directed.
Over the past year, the Assembly hosted meetings on current issues, such as the Gaza crisis, human rights in Myanmarortu and the humanitarian situation in Syria. He said he hoped the body would continue on this path and not shy away from urgent issues affecting our world.
He also recalled the 75th anniversary of the UN last year. For him, the case made it clear that the Member States have great confidence and commitment to the United Nations.
Finally, he gave a recommendation to his colleagues and his descendants.
He believes that there is a need to simplify and deepen the work of the General Assembly. For him, success is not measured by the number of meetings we have, but by their quality, their format, their impact.
We may have 25, 30, 40 so-called high-level meetings a year, but would it be helpful if they were poorly attended or not in line with what the world needs? Jo. We need less intensive meetings directly related to the issue at hand and attended by world leaders involved.
