Cancellation of Northern Ireland protocol will only make matters worse, says EU | Brexit

The EU has strongly opposed the abolition of the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol, warning that a renegotiation would simply lead to more instability for traders and communities.

Just hours after the Democratic Unionist party threatened to topple the Stormont assembly if the protocol did not change substantially within weeks, the EU also called on politicians to get rid of the rhetoric and give both sides room for calm. to work to ease tensions.

Under the protocol, created to avoid a harsh border on the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland respects EU rules for goods coming from the UK, requiring businesses ranging from supermarkets to suppliers of car parts to provide customs and other documents when transporting goods across the Irish Sea.

Speaking in front of an audience at Queens University in Belfast, European Commission Vice President Maro Efovi said he was fully aware of the trade union concern with the protocol, but that there was no alternative, given that Boris Johnson’s government had chosen a difficult Brexit.

While we will continue to look for solutions to minimize the effects of Brexit on your daily life, we will never be able to remove them altogether such are the consequences of Brexit and the UK government elections, he said. I will not tear my words. Protocol is not the problem. Rather, it is the only solution we have. Failure to implement it will not eliminate the problems, but simply remove the tools to solve them.