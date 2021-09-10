The strong typhoon increases in strength as it heads towards Taiwan





BANGKOK – A strong typhoon swept across most of the Philippines on Friday, but appeared to be gaining strength as it headed straight for Taiwan this weekend, forecasters said. The Philippine Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Chanthu was on the verge of turning into a Category 5 “typhoon” with strong winds of 215 kilometers per hour in its center and gusts of up to 265 km / h as it moved beyond the extreme northeastern part of the province. Cagayan. With A super typhoon is one with steady winds of 220 km / h or more. The landslide was not yet ruled out for Cagayan and authorities warned that even if the storm’s eye stayed off the coast, it could bring rapid flooding and landslides, as well as strong storm winds on the coast and cause extremely severe seas. troubled. “Sailors are advised to stay in port or shelter in port until winds and waves calm down,” said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Current predictions are that it will most likely hit the east coast of Taiwan on Sunday morning, with the potential to hit the island with its head if it touches more to the west, or it will miss it completely if it deviates east. The Central Weather Bureau in Taiwan has issued a typhoon warning as it tracks the storm. The Bureau said high waves were expected along Taiwan’s southern coast and in the Bashi Canal between its southern tip and the northernmost island in the Philippines. “The possibility of this typhoon reaching the super typhoon category is not ruled out,” the Philippine Administration of Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services said in its Friday night bulletin. “On Sunday, the weakening trend may start as the typhoon interacts with Taiwan’s rugged terrain, but will remain within the typhoon category.” The agency added that “the offices in question for disaster risk reduction and management are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property.” In its current course, the typhoon is not expected to hit mainland China, but has the potential as of Monday if it moves further west than currently expected. Typhoons are called hurricanes in the North Atlantic, central North Pacific, and eastern North Pacific, but are the same weather phenomenon. A smaller typhoon hit the eastern Philippines on Tuesday, causing power outages in several provinces before weakening in a severe tropical storm as it moved west-northwest over the Sibuyan Sea. About 20 typhoons and hurricanes hit the Philippines each year, in addition to seasonal monsoon rains. The country also lies in the so-called “Ring of Fire” of the Pacific, a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making it one of the most catastrophic nations in the world.

