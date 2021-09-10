Infographic: US Military Presence Worldwide | Infographic News

In the early hours of the morning of August 31, the last American soldiers left Kabul airport, officially ending the 20-year war in Afghanistan, the longest in US history.

At its peak in 2011, the U.S. had approximately 100,000 troops at at least 10 military bases from Bagram to Kandahar. In total, more than 800,000 U.S. soldiers served in the war, according to the Pentagon.

While no U.S. troops remain on the ground today, U.S. President Joe Biden said his military will continue to conduct airstrikes against enemy targets from air missions over the horizon from an extensive network of U.S. bases around the region.

More than 750 US bases worldwide

According to David Vine, professor of political anthropology at the American University in Washington, DC, USA had about 750 bases in at least 80 countries as of July 2021.

The current number may be even higher as not all data are published by the Pentagon.

With 120 active bases, Japan has the largest number of US bases in the world, followed by Germany with 119 and South Korea with 73.

(Al Jazeera)

The locations of US military bases fall into two main categories:

Large bases or bases: They are defined as military installations larger than 4 hectares (10 hectares) or worth more than $ 10 million. These bases typically have more than 200 U.S. military personnel. 439 or 60 percent of U.S. foreign bases fall into this category.

Small bases or lily pads: These bases are smaller than 4 acres (10 acres) or have a value of less than $ 10 million. These include cooperative security sites and forward operating locations. The remaining 40 percent of U.S. foreign bases fall into this category.

According to the global deployment of the US military data published in the Journal Conflict Management and Peace Science Journal, the US had about 173,000 troops deployed in 159 countries since 2020.

Like the US bases, the countries with the largest numbers of US troops include Japan with 53,700, Germany with 33,900 and South Korea with 26,400.

US military presence in the Middle East

According to the Watson Institute in Brown University, between 1.9 million and three million US service members have served in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001, with more than half of them deployed more than once.

The largest US military installation in the Middle East is Al Udeid Air Base, located west of Doha, Qatar. Founded in 1996, it hosts about 11,000 members of the U.S. service and coalition. Covering an area of ​​24 hectares (60 hectares), the base houses almost 100 aircraft as well as drones.

(Al Jazeera)

On October 7, 2001, the United States under President George W Bush invaded Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. The coalition he led accused the ruling Taliban regime of harboring Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaeda leader who claimed responsibility for the attacks.

About 241,000 people have died as a direct result of the war since 2001, according to the report Costs of War project at Brown University. Moreover, hundreds of thousands more, mostly civilians, have died from starvation, disease, and the wounds inflicted by the devastating war.

In 2003, the United States invaded Iraq after accusing former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein of having no weapons of mass destruction. At its peak in 2007, the US had about 170,000 troops in the country. Today, there are about 2,500 US troops in the country as part of a security deal with the Iraqi government.

US military presence in Japan and South Korea

The US has been in Japan since the end of World War II (1939-1945) and in South Korea since the Korean War (1950-1953).

Nearly half of the entire U.S. military stationed abroad, about 80,100 U.S. personnel, are stationed in Japan with 53,700 and South Korea with 26,400.

South Korea hosts Camp Humphreys, the largest military base outside the US, located approximately 65 km (40 miles) south of the capital Seoul.

(Al Jazeera)

The 1,398-hectare (3,454-hectare) base is one of 80 bases in the country and is less than 100 km (60 miles) from the heavily fortified demilitarized zone that demarcates North Korea from South Korea.

US military presence in Europe

Europe is home to at least 60,000 American troops. With 33,900, Germany has the largest number of American troops in Europe and the second highest in the world followed by Italy with 12,300 and the United Kingdom with 9,300. However, the number of US troops stationed in Germany halved between 2006 and 2020, dropping from 72,400 to 33,900.

(Al Jazeera)

Ramstein Air Base in Germany is the largest hub for US troops and military supplies in Europe. Just outside the 1,200-acre (3,000-acre) base is the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest U.S. military hospital outside the United States. The facility was used extensively during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and treated thousands of wounded soldiers.

Like almost every American base, Ramstein is equipped with hospitals, schools, power stations, apartment complexes and a host of facilities often referred to as Burger Kings and bowling alleys.

US military presence in Latin America

Located on the eastern edge of Cuba, the Guantanamo Bay naval base is the oldest U.S. military base overseas. The 116sq km (45 square kilometers) facility has been under American control since the late 19th century.

Base is a hotly debated issue between the US and Cuba. For decades, Cuba has insisted that the U.S. return the forcibly acquired territory in 1898 and then lease it permanently in 1903.

(Al Jazeera)

Deployment of American troops since 1950

Over the past 70 years, the U.S. military has deployed to more than 200 countries and territories.

The infographic below shows a brief history of where the US has stationed its troops since the end of World War II, along with the wars in which it fought.

(Al Jazeera)

1950-1953

After the surrender of the Japanese to the Allies that ended World War II, the US and the Soviet Union divided Korea, which had been under Japanese rule, along the 38th parallel, splitting the Korean Peninsula in half.

On June 25, 1950, North Korean forces, backed by China and the Soviet Union, invaded the South causing the start of the Korean War. In alliance with the South, the US decided some 1.78 million troops during the three-year war.

It is estimated that between 2 and 3 million civilians died during the war. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. suffered 33,739 deaths in battle. No formal peace treaty was ever signed.

1955-1975

Tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union continued to emerge in Southeast Asia in the 1950s and 1960s. The main conflict pushed the communist government of North Vietnam against South Vietnam and its ally, the United States.

Over 3.4 million American troops were stationed in Southeast Asia; more than three million people, including over 58,000 Americans, were killed in the war.

On March 29, 1973, the last American combat troops left Vietnam. Two years later, on April 30, 1975, communist forces took control of South Vietnam and ended the war.

US troops board a U.S. Air Force plane as it rehearses at Tan Son Nhut Air Base as Vietcong officers and North Vietnamese take pictures near Saigon, Vietnam, March 27, 1975 (Getty Images)

1990-1991

On August 2, 1990, the Iraqi army invaded Kuwait, a small oil-rich nation in southern countries. One week later, on August 9, the US launched Operation Desert Shield and deployed thousands of troops in Saudi Arabia.

During the brief war, some 694,550 American troops were stationed in the region. On February 28, 1991, US President George HW Bush declared a ceasefire, and on April 3 of that year, the UN passed a resolution formally ending the conflict.

2001-2021

The period after the 9/11 attacks and the declaration of war in both Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003 saw a large increase in troops abroad. At least 800,000 Americans have served in Afghanistan and more than 1.5 million in Iraq over the past 20 years.

The human cost of wars is estimated to have killed more than 900,000 people mostly civilians.

Hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane on a perimeter at Kabul International Airport, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (AP Photo / Shekib Rahmani)

US military spending since 1950

In 2020, the US spent $ 778 billion on its military, the world’s largest military spender, and more than the next 10 countries combined according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

China came in second with $ 252 billion, followed by India with $ 73 billion, Russia with $ 62 billion and the United Kingdom with $ 59 billion.

(Al Jazeera)

In the last 20 years alone, the US has spent $ 8 trillion on the so-called global war on terror, according to Costs of War project at Brown University. The war in Afghanistan is estimated at $ 2.3 trillion, which, according to Brown University researchers, equates to more than $ 300 million a day for 20 years.

$ 2.1 trillion was spent on the wars in Iraq and Syria, and $ 355 billion was attributed to other wars. The rest of the money includes more than $ 1 billion in interest payments on large sums of money borrowed to fund wars, as well as more than $ 2.2 billion in veterans care liabilities over the next 30 years. This means that, even after the US has left Afghanistan, it will continue to pay for the wars for years to come.