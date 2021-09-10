International
Infographic: US Military Presence Worldwide | Infographic News
In the early hours of the morning of August 31, the last American soldiers left Kabul airport, officially ending the 20-year war in Afghanistan, the longest in US history.
At its peak in 2011, the U.S. had approximately 100,000 troops at at least 10 military bases from Bagram to Kandahar. In total, more than 800,000 U.S. soldiers served in the war, according to the Pentagon.
While no U.S. troops remain on the ground today, U.S. President Joe Biden said his military will continue to conduct airstrikes against enemy targets from air missions over the horizon from an extensive network of U.S. bases around the region.
More than 750 US bases worldwide
According to David Vine, professor of political anthropology at the American University in Washington, DC, USA had about 750 bases in at least 80 countries as of July 2021.
The current number may be even higher as not all data are published by the Pentagon.
With 120 active bases, Japan has the largest number of US bases in the world, followed by Germany with 119 and South Korea with 73.
The locations of US military bases fall into two main categories:
Large bases or bases: They are defined as military installations larger than 4 hectares (10 hectares) or worth more than $ 10 million. These bases typically have more than 200 U.S. military personnel. 439 or 60 percent of U.S. foreign bases fall into this category.
Small bases or lily pads: These bases are smaller than 4 acres (10 acres) or have a value of less than $ 10 million. These include cooperative security sites and forward operating locations. The remaining 40 percent of U.S. foreign bases fall into this category.
According to the global deployment of the US military data published in the Journal Conflict Management and Peace Science Journal, the US had about 173,000 troops deployed in 159 countries since 2020.
Like the US bases, the countries with the largest numbers of US troops include Japan with 53,700, Germany with 33,900 and South Korea with 26,400.
US military presence in the Middle East
According to the Watson Institute in Brown University, between 1.9 million and three million US service members have served in Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001, with more than half of them deployed more than once.
The largest US military installation in the Middle East is Al Udeid Air Base, located west of Doha, Qatar. Founded in 1996, it hosts about 11,000 members of the U.S. service and coalition. Covering an area of 24 hectares (60 hectares), the base houses almost 100 aircraft as well as drones.
On October 7, 2001, the United States under President George W Bush invaded Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. The coalition he led accused the ruling Taliban regime of harboring Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaeda leader who claimed responsibility for the attacks.
About 241,000 people have died as a direct result of the war since 2001, according to the report Costs of War project at Brown University. Moreover, hundreds of thousands more, mostly civilians, have died from starvation, disease, and the wounds inflicted by the devastating war.
In 2003, the United States invaded Iraq after accusing former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein of having no weapons of mass destruction. At its peak in 2007, the US had about 170,000 troops in the country. Today, there are about 2,500 US troops in the country as part of a security deal with the Iraqi government.
US military presence in Japan and South Korea
The US has been in Japan since the end of World War II (1939-1945) and in South Korea since the Korean War (1950-1953).
Nearly half of the entire U.S. military stationed abroad, about 80,100 U.S. personnel, are stationed in Japan with 53,700 and South Korea with 26,400.
South Korea hosts Camp Humphreys, the largest military base outside the US, located approximately 65 km (40 miles) south of the capital Seoul.
The 1,398-hectare (3,454-hectare) base is one of 80 bases in the country and is less than 100 km (60 miles) from the heavily fortified demilitarized zone that demarcates North Korea from South Korea.
US military presence in Europe
Europe is home to at least 60,000 American troops. With 33,900, Germany has the largest number of American troops in Europe and the second highest in the world followed by Italy with 12,300 and the United Kingdom with 9,300. However, the number of US troops stationed in Germany halved between 2006 and 2020, dropping from 72,400 to 33,900.
Ramstein Air Base in Germany is the largest hub for US troops and military supplies in Europe. Just outside the 1,200-acre (3,000-acre) base is the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest U.S. military hospital outside the United States. The facility was used extensively during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and treated thousands of wounded soldiers.
Like almost every American base, Ramstein is equipped with hospitals, schools, power stations, apartment complexes and a host of facilities often referred to as Burger Kings and bowling alleys.
US military presence in Latin America
Located on the eastern edge of Cuba, the Guantanamo Bay naval base is the oldest U.S. military base overseas. The 116sq km (45 square kilometers) facility has been under American control since the late 19th century.
Base is a hotly debated issue between the US and Cuba. For decades, Cuba has insisted that the U.S. return the forcibly acquired territory in 1898 and then lease it permanently in 1903.
Deployment of American troops since 1950
Over the past 70 years, the U.S. military has deployed to more than 200 countries and territories.
The infographic below shows a brief history of where the US has stationed its troops since the end of World War II, along with the wars in which it fought.
1950-1953
After the surrender of the Japanese to the Allies that ended World War II, the US and the Soviet Union divided Korea, which had been under Japanese rule, along the 38th parallel, splitting the Korean Peninsula in half.
On June 25, 1950, North Korean forces, backed by China and the Soviet Union, invaded the South causing the start of the Korean War. In alliance with the South, the US decided some 1.78 million troops during the three-year war.
It is estimated that between 2 and 3 million civilians died during the war. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. suffered 33,739 deaths in battle. No formal peace treaty was ever signed.
1955-1975
Tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union continued to emerge in Southeast Asia in the 1950s and 1960s. The main conflict pushed the communist government of North Vietnam against South Vietnam and its ally, the United States.
Over 3.4 million American troops were stationed in Southeast Asia; more than three million people, including over 58,000 Americans, were killed in the war.
On March 29, 1973, the last American combat troops left Vietnam. Two years later, on April 30, 1975, communist forces took control of South Vietnam and ended the war.
1990-1991
On August 2, 1990, the Iraqi army invaded Kuwait, a small oil-rich nation in southern countries. One week later, on August 9, the US launched Operation Desert Shield and deployed thousands of troops in Saudi Arabia.
During the brief war, some 694,550 American troops were stationed in the region. On February 28, 1991, US President George HW Bush declared a ceasefire, and on April 3 of that year, the UN passed a resolution formally ending the conflict.
2001-2021
The period after the 9/11 attacks and the declaration of war in both Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003 saw a large increase in troops abroad. At least 800,000 Americans have served in Afghanistan and more than 1.5 million in Iraq over the past 20 years.
The human cost of wars is estimated to have killed more than 900,000 people mostly civilians.
US military spending since 1950
In 2020, the US spent $ 778 billion on its military, the world’s largest military spender, and more than the next 10 countries combined according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)
China came in second with $ 252 billion, followed by India with $ 73 billion, Russia with $ 62 billion and the United Kingdom with $ 59 billion.
In the last 20 years alone, the US has spent $ 8 trillion on the so-called global war on terror, according to Costs of War project at Brown University. The war in Afghanistan is estimated at $ 2.3 trillion, which, according to Brown University researchers, equates to more than $ 300 million a day for 20 years.
$ 2.1 trillion was spent on the wars in Iraq and Syria, and $ 355 billion was attributed to other wars. The rest of the money includes more than $ 1 billion in interest payments on large sums of money borrowed to fund wars, as well as more than $ 2.2 billion in veterans care liabilities over the next 30 years. This means that, even after the US has left Afghanistan, it will continue to pay for the wars for years to come.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/10/infographic-us-military-presence-around-the-world-interactive
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]