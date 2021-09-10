Croatian summer enthusiasts announce first international day of Plavac Mali | tidings

BOSTON, September 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Today, the Croatian Wine Alliance, a group of global teams promoting Croatian wines led by the US-based duo, Aroma Wine Co., AND Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc., has the pleasure of announcing September 21strr like International Plavac Mali DayWith This collaboration is a public-private partnership between organizations from the US, Canada, Australia, Europe AND croatia all dedicated to telling the many stories of this indigenous and predominant Croatian red variety. To learn about all the celebrations around the world and the participating organizations, follow the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/internationalplavacmaliday and the hashtag #internationalplavacmaliday.

“Plavac Mali is a predominant red wine variety grown in Dalmatia, which is well known for its distinctive aroma and tannins, and deserves a feast during the time when it is usually harvested,” he said. Mirena Bagur, co-founder of Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc., an importer, online retailer and lawyer for wines croatiaWith “This day will be known every year in the surrounding week September 21strr, with various events, educational and promotional content in the local geographies where Plavac Mali is presented. For example, in Boston we are organizing a wine pairing dinner featuring various Plavac Mali wines and some tastings at boutique wine shops. “

About the Croatian Summer Alliance a Public-Private Cooperation

Run by Aroma Wine Co., AND Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc.,US-based duo working with organizations around the globe to raise awareness of premium Croatian wines, including Wines of croatia, https://vinacroatia.hr/en/, a wine organization within the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, Vino Dalmacije, https://vinodalmacije.com/ Dalmatia wine producers association and Croatian National Tourist Board, importer and distributor in USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe. In addition, the Embassy and Consulates of the Republic of Croatia in the US are supporting US importers. For a full list of participating organizations, visit https://www.facebook.com/internationalplavacmalidaywith

How to Celebrate International Plavac Mali Day

Follow the adventures of Plavac Mali at https://www.facebook.com/internationalplavacmaliday

Tag that page when posting your content and use the hashtags #plavacmali and #internationalplavacmaliday

Create your own tastes, summer couples, gifts or educational events in person or virtually, and tag social media gloves

Write articles for #plavacmali

Invite the media to the virtual event at September 20 , in noon with Eastern time to Introduce Mount Plavac and the Wine Industry to the Region | Media can be registered for the Zoom link, here:http://eepurl.com/hGY1xf

About Plavac Mountain

UC Davis and University of Zagreb conducted a DNA study of the variety only to discover that Plavac Mali (vitis vinifera) is a descendant of Zinfandel (aka Tribidrag or Crljenak katelanski) created a natural hybrid with another indigenous variety, Dobrii. Plavac Mali produces several styles of wines, from medium-ripe and easy to drink, to elegant and strong wines. The aromas in Plavac mountain are mainly dark berries and Mediterranean herbs with expressive tannins, and minerals on the palate. Plavac Mali means ‘little blue’, referring to its appearance, small berries and dark blue.

The annual production of Plavac Mali is over five million bottles per year, which is 7.5% of the total production of Croatian wine, according to the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, and because of its special taste and ability to age well is wine most likely red bought and exported by both the wine industry and consumers.

“Plavac Mali is the most important variety in Dalmatia, as well as the main variety in two PDOs, including Dinga, the first Croatian PDO and the recently protected Ponics,” he said. Leo Gracin, Doc. Dr. Sc. of Oenology, president of the Vino Dalmacije Association and assistant professor at the University of Split, Studies in Mediterranean Agriculture. “Plavac Mountain achieves a distinctive quality on the steep, southern slopes of the islands and the coast of Dalmatia. The wines from Plavac Mountain are full, strong with ripe tannins and pronounced aromas of dark berry fruit. In addition, being “Roasted in wooden barrels, this variety takes on an extra structure and, with its delicate oak aromas, reaches its full potential that only the best wines in the world from warm regions can be proud of.”

Of Croatia Summer Tourism

croatia has a unique wine history dating back 5000 years, and four major wine regions, each growing in separate Slavonia and Danube grape varieties, Uplands, Istria and Dalmatia. Of Croatia gastronomic offerings have been on the rise and her extraordinary wines have begun to receive the attention they deserve. The Plavac Mali variety is grown in the Dalmatian wine region of croatia, which has been engaged in tourism since 1800, based on its natural beauty, mild climate and its millennia of history. With the recent changes in economic development in the region, it has quickly become a sought after destination for many people all over the world.

“There are countless vineyards inside croatia“Each with its own character, reflecting different terrains, and the Dalmatia region is certainly one of our jewels,” he said. Ina Rodin, Director of the Croatian National Tourist Office, North AmericaWith “In Dalmatia, you can enjoy sophisticated experiences at Michelin Star restaurants in local taverns, world-renowned vineyards at smaller producers – all proud of the country’s gastronomic heritage and celebrating our connections to land and sea.”

While tourism is a very strong sector of the industry, Dalmatia has also invested in IT infrastructure on the mainland and islands to enable not only to provide a complete solution for visitors, but also to enable day-to-day productivity for digital nomads.

“We have seen ways to combine different branches of the economy to make Dubrovnik and Dalmatia a pleasant and productive destination for people who would like to stay here longer than for a quick break,” said Nikolina Trojic, Mr. Sc, president of the Dubrovnik Regional Chamber of Commerce. “From the oldest names, famous to the newest, the wineries have created wine tourism content, combining their award-winning wines with gastro offers, and entertainment and educational content.”

