The International Balloon Festival in Taiwan 2021 ends with great success

TAITUNG, TAIWAN | 10 September 2021 09:00 Eastern Time Time TAITUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – September 10, 2021 – The Taiwan International Balloon Festival 2021 has entered its 11th year this year. In the last 10 years, more than 7.5 million people have participated in the festival. This has helped shape the “Hot Air Balloon Economy” and has brought in NT $ 20 billion in added business in Taitung. The International Balloon Festival in Taiwan 2021 has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. The event took place in Luye Highland from 8/14 to 9/12. Hot air balloons have brought vitality and international attention to Taitung. Travel Channel considered the International Balloon Festival in Taiwan as one of the 12 best hot air balloon festivals in the world. Taitung County also headed Booking. coms list of the Most Welcome Regions on Earth in 2021. The International Balloon Festival in Taiwan has surpassed the Taitungs ’most ambitious expectations. It has now become our best vehicle to promote Taitung in the world. The International Balloon Festival in Taiwan 2021 has been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. Therefore, the Taitung County Government balloon team gathered to organize the event only in Luye Highland from 8/14 to 9/12. This year it was not possible to invite foreign pilots of hot air balloons to join this magnificent event in Taitung. Despite this, the Taitung District Government unveiled three new hot air balloons. These attracted the attention of fans from all over the world. The balloons included the only Hello Kitty hot air balloon in the world dressed in traditional Bunun blue clothes, a 19.2 meter long hot air balloon modeled after Taipei’s cutest mascot, Bravo, who is a black bear Formosan, and Dawn hot air balloon designed by Taiwanese stylist. Sabra Andre. For those who cannot attend the event in person, the Taitung County Government is using 360 imaging technology to launch a 360 Live Webcast. People from all over the world are welcome to visit the official website of the Taiwan International Taiwan Fan Festival or download the Taitung Travel App. This allows visitors to experience the Taiwan International Balloon Festival wherever they are. Official Information for the International Balloon Festival in Taiwan Official website: http://balloontaiwan.taitung.gov.tw/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/balloontaiwan/ Instagram: festa e taiwanballoon Taitung Tourist Information The official website of the Taitung Tourism Office: https://tour.taitung.gov.tw/zh-tw Taitung’s amazing Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/taitung.tourism Wechat: East Taiwan Taitung Travel app: Android https://reurl.cc/WE6lXy iOS https://reurl.cc/MZpqZ4 Taitung 4K live camera: https://tour.taitung.gov.tw/zh-tw/media/live-camera/list Contact details Huang Yu Wen [email protected]





