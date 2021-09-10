The province will observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation September 30th

Newfoundland and Labrador have announced that they, too, will observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th.

The day will honor survivors and raise awareness of the victims of residential schools in Canada.

Lisa Dempster, Minister in charge of Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation says the issue was raised in the weekly call with indigenous leaders. She says an important aspect in the future will be the inclusion of more indigenous history in the school curriculum.

She says she has heard from many parents about the lack of educational content, noting that there is an inter-departmental working group focused on expanding the curriculum for Indigenous Peoples.

September 30 will be a paid holiday for government employees and schools will be closed, but for now, the private sector will be free to close or stay open.

Given the time, the holiday is not recorded on school calendars.

Dempster says the government will review how the day will be approved by public service next year, as well as across the province.