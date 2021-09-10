ViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting at FABTECH and MINExpo International 2021 | Us World News





VJ-3 video borescopes will be displayed at trade shows of the manufacturing and mining industry TRAVERSE City, Mich., September 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) As two of the largest trade fairs in the United States returned after COVID-19 forced a break, ViewTech Borescopes will be one of thousands of exhibitors showcasing the latest machinery and technology next week over FABTECH AND MINExpo InternationalWith FABTECH 2021 it will take place at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13-16, while MINExpo International is being held at the Las Vegas Center Convention in Las Vegas from September 13-15. With both pivotal events for their respective industry, ViewTech Borescopes is awaiting the return of face-to-face exhibitions to generate many new business connections requiring remote visual inspection equipment. Returning to the exhibition at FABTECH for the sixth time, the ViewTech Borescopes will be in the welding pavilion at booth B20066. With the integrity of welds that require verification, ViewTechs VJ-3 dual camera provides technicians with visual access through a 90-degree front-facing camera. With 360-degree articulation, along with the ability to capture color and video images, inspecting residual deposits or the quality and color of the welding bead is a quick and easy process. In addition to the VJ-3 dual camera, the ViewTech Borescopes will also be on hand VJ-3 Remote Focus, VJ-3 3.9mm, and VJ-3 2.8mmwith For the first time, the ViewTech Borescopes are on display at MINExpo International and will be located inside the South Hall at booth 27340. MINExpo International is the largest and most comprehensive mining event in the world, attracting over 40,000 participants. ViewTech is eager to demonstrate some borescopes from their line, including how Video borescope VJ-3 Far Focus can assist mining industry professionals with their maintenance and inspection requirements. As the newest ViewTech borescope available for sale, the VJ-3 Far Focus features a 60,000lux illumination output, which is three times brighter than the standard VJ-3 video borescope and sees clearly beyond the normal short focal length of borescopes. industrial standards. Video borescope VJ-3 Mechanical articulation VJ-3 video borescope is a non-destructive visual testing instrument used for remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates visual recording and documentation of an inspection photograph and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an input tube with remote camera / LED, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power supply and all the necessary circuit. About ViewTech Borescopes ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s # 1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease of use, with its first lever-controlled mechanical articulation. Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com * IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0910s2p-viewtech-300dpi.jpg NEWS SOURCE: ViewTech Borescopes This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (ViewTech Borescopes) which is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press NewswireInformation is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. History ID: 74997 APDF-R8.2 2021 Send2Press, a press release and e-marketing service from NEOTROPE, California, USA. To view the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/viewtech-borescopes-exhibiting-at-fabtech-and-minexpo-international-2021/ Disclaimer: This press release content was not created by the Associated Press (AP).

Copyright 2021 Send2Press Newswire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5vegas.com/news/us_world_news/viewtech-borescopes-exhibiting-at-fabtech-and-minexpo-international-2021/article_14ef6bdf-9cc8-5c26-9b96-595dee94681d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos