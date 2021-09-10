Messi’s record: he is South America’s top international scorer





BUENOS AIRES (AP) Argentine star Lionel Messi became the best international goal scorer in the history of South America on Thursday, surpassing Brazil, Pel. The 34-year-old scored all the goals in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers, and now has 79 for the national team. Both goals at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, in front of about 20,000 fans, were works of art by the six-time Golden Ball winner. The first came in the 14th minute, with Messi moving the ball between the legs of a Bolivian defender and shooting from outside the area to the right of goalkeeper Carlos Lampe. The second came in the 64th minute after he and striker Lautaro Martinez amazed the Bolivian defense with a quick exchange of four passes. Messi still had time to dribble a defender before scoring. Messi completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute from close range after receiving a jump from Lampe. Messi did not speak for the post-match record, but celebrated by raising the Copa America trophy in front of local fans, who were allowed to take part after a 20-month break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I waited a long time for this, I asked for it, I dreamed about it,” he said. “There was no better way to celebrate than to be here,” he added. “My mother, my brothers are here in the stands … They suffered a lot and today they are here celebrating. I am very happy. Messi had a troubled relationship with the national team, with a series of painful losses in the World Cups and the America’s Cup, until he led the team to the continental title against Brazil in July. It was his first major title with Argentina, a team that was in a 28-year-old title drought. The three-time World Cup winner Pel is currently in hospital due to surgery for a colon tumor. ___ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://federalnewsnetwork.com/sports-news/2021/09/messi-record-hes-top-south-american-international-scorer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos