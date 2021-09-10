The best teacher in the world: Two teachers from England in the last 50





Media Media David Swanston and Cat Davison made the final 50 shortlist of 8,000 nominations from 121 countries Two teachers in England have shortlisted for the Best Teacher Award in the World. Cat Davison, a critical thinking teacher at Sevenoaks School in Kent, and David Swanston, a teacher for the visually impaired at St Vincent School in Liverpool, are among the top 50 names selected. The duo are ranked among the best in the world after more than 8000 applications from 121 countries. What makes a great teacher? To get the most out of your CBBC Newsround website, you will need JavaScript enabled. Last year winner Ranjitsinh Disale was very excited to win the award for being the best teacher in the world! He shared his winnings with the other nine finalists Sevenoaks director Jesse Elzinga said: “We are absolutely delighted that Cat Davison has been selected as a finalist – what is most impressive is how she inspires our young people to play an active role by supporting charities, changing society and create a better world. ” Davison said she felt “humbled and excited” to be selected “along with such inspiring educators”. Swanston, who is St. Vincent’s deputy principal, said he was “proud” to have been shortlisted “among many inspiring teachers”. “It’s also a great recognition for St. Vincent School – our students, staff and the wider community who are making such a difference locally, nationally and internationally,” he said. Getty / BBC The winner of the award for being the best teacher in the world, wins one million US dollars! (750,000). Awards founder Sunny Varkey said: “Their stories clearly highlight the importance of education in meeting the great challenges ahead.” The ten finalists will be selected in October and the winner will be announced in November. Previous winners To get the most out of your CBBC Newsround website, you will need JavaScript enabled. What is it like to learn from the best teacher in the world? In 2018, Andria Zafirakou, a textile teacher in London was the first UK winner of the Global Teacher Award. Brother Peter Tabichi, a math and physics teacher from Kenya who teaches at a high school in a village in the Rift Valley of Africa won the award in 2019. And last year, Ranjitsinh Disale, a teacher from a rural school in India who improved education for girls, won the Global Teacher Award. He took $ 1 million in prize money and announced he would share half of the prize money with the nine runners-up in the competition.

