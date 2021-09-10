Top 10 world news: Taliban beat journalists, Pfizer keeps Brazil “for reward” and more, World News





Rohullah Saleh, the brother of the former vice president and now incumbent President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh, is said to have been killed in clashes with the Taliban in PanjshirHe is said to have been tortured and shot dead by Taliban militants. He was identified by the Taliban during clashes Thursday night, reports added. Further, previous reports had claimed that all international journalists were targeted by militants TalibanHowever, local journalists have now come forward and accused the Taliban of ‘young and improved’ for brutally beating journalists. Due to such cases of violence and poor resource management, UN special envoy Deborah Lyons has warned that Afghanistan’s economy and culture are on the verge of total collapse, and also said it could lead to in the spread of Islamic State towards neighboring countries. Click on the titles to read more Amrullah Saleh’s older brother Rohullah was tortured to death by the Taliban Rohullah Saleh, the brother of Amrullah Saleh, Afghanistan’s current ‘acting’ president, was reportedly killed in Panjshir battles with the Taliban. The true number of global deaths from COVID-19 could be more than 15 million The official global death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 4.5 million, however, the true figure could be more than three times higher, at 15 million lives lost. Broken promises? Taliban use beatings of journalists on behalf of “free media” In an interview with the BBC, reporters and correspondents in Afghanistan revealed that many of them were arrested, beaten, tortured and flogged by Taliban militants for reporting on ongoing protests in Afghanistan. Afghanistan on the brink of complete economic collapse and extreme poverty: UN envoy UN special envoy Deborah Lyons has urged world leaders to come together and help Afghanistan fall into extreme poverty. Covid boost is not necessary for everyone, says Oxford vaccine maker The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on Western countries not to start the boost program, as some poorer countries have not even been able to vaccinate vulnerable populations. Panjshir: Pakistan calls reports on aid to Taliban “evil propaganda” Pakistan has denied rumors that it is helping the Taliban advance in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, calling the allegations “part of a mischievous propaganda campaign”. COVID-19: 5 Indian states vaccinate at faster rates than foreign nations Five Indian states are delivering COVID-19 vaccines at a faster rate than international countries, according to a schedule provided by the government. “He would fall too soon”: Trump claims he can beat Biden in a boxing match “I think maybe my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he would fall very, very quickly,” Trump told a virtual news conference. “Biden would come down in the first seconds.” Pfizer is keeping Brazil ‘to redeem’ for vaccine contract: Reports Under the signed contract, Brazil cannot hold Pfizer responsible for any serious or non-serious side effects caused by their vaccine. The pharmaceutical company has been successfully protected from any civil liability in such cases, and this too, indefinitely. Nine in 10 Afghans are not consuming enough food: The World Food Program The UN World Food Program has warned that the combined effects of war and drought associated with global warming have put 9 in 10 Afghans at risk of severe or acute starvation.

