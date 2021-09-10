They Created Our World After 9/11. Here is what they think they did wrong.

Paul Wolfowitz was deputy secretary of defense on September 11, the second-ranking Pentagon official. He had just returned to his office after breakfast with Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld when the third plane hit the Pentagon and he felt the building shake. How did we let that happen? What could we have done to prevent it? he recalled thinking. And what can we do to ensure that the future does not happen? Wolfowitz served at the Pentagon until 2005 and would later be appointed to head the World Bank. Now 77, he is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative consulting center in Washington, and a prominent visiting member at the Hoover Institution.

Asked to mention one of his most proud accomplishments, Wolfowitz, one of the most prominent supporters of the Iraq War, instead cites the BioShield program. We started, I think in a very serious way, preparations to deal with an anthrax attack in the United States once it hit us. And I think to some extent we were taking advantage today of things like authorizing the use of the emergency that enabled us to get not only vaccines, but other things quickly, under the Defense Production Act, in the face of this pandemic.

He long ago resigned from the failures of Afghanistan.

It was a mistake to think that this country that had never had a central government in millennia and for good reason when looking at those terrain and human terrain factors, as they call it to get a model from Japan or Germany or even Iraq under the countries of Saddam Hussein who for centuries had a strong central government. It would not work. And I think we overcame it in a moment. I can not say exactly when. I would say about 10 years ago. We became incredibly ambitious militarily.

Our cautious treatment of Pakistan, which provided a safe haven for Taliban leaders, was a mistake, he said.

I have believed for a long time, much more today than ever, that we should have really put a lot of pressure on Pakistan to form and stop supporting the Taliban. I’m not always sure why we didn’t do more of that. I truly believe that to this day he was letting Pakistan get away with killing.

But in the Iraq war, he is reluctant to admit guilt.

I think we got involved in nation building as part of our mission, with a certain logic I admit that I was probably guilty of the support as well. Part of what we were dealing with was a failing Muslim world [and] that failure was allowing extremist Muslims to succeed.

The fact that we do not know if [there was] any connection [Saddam Hussein] Al Qaeda does not change the fact that this is a man who had all those weapons of mass destruction, once at least once. He had weapons of mass destruction. I think it was a mistake, by the way, not to point out that we were trying to prevent him from getting new ones, not that we had a magical intelligence that told us he had big stocks. There we stood with our feet on the shoelaces.