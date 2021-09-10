Biden calls Republican governors for vaccines

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden is calling some Republican governors knights for resisting new federal vaccine requirements that he hopes will feature the growing delta variant.

Biden visited Brookland High School on Friday, just a short drive from the White House. He was creating the case for new federal rules that could affect 100 million Americans.

All employers with more than 100 workers need to be vaccinated or tested weekly for the virus, affecting about 80 million Americans. About 17 million health facility workers receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid also need to be fully vaccinated.

I am so disappointed that especially some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these children, so cavalier with the health of their communities, Biden said during the visit. This is not a game

Republicans and some union officials say he is overstepping his authority. Asked about potential legal challenges to the new vaccine requirements, Biden replied, Caution. ___

MORE ABOUT THE PANDEMIC:

President Biden: Equestrian GOP governors for resistance to vaccine rules

South Africa vaccinates some children on trial Chinese vaccine

The main parts of Bidens plans to face the growth of the delta variant

Angels schools mandate vaccines for 630,000 students

___

See AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

___

Here is what else is happening:

ATLANTA Protests by faculty members continue in Georgia’s public universities, although leaders of Georgia’s university system do not back down from their position that schools may not require masks or vaccines.

Incumbent Chancellor Teresa MacCartney says those policies will not change, noting that the system will follow the direction of Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican lawmakers who control the strings of university systems.

We are fulfilling our institutional missions to provide higher education and services to students in a way that is best for them, MacCartney said. These expectations have been made clear since before the start of the semester. It should come as no surprise. There are consequences for those who do not follow and do not do their job.

The remarks received a round of applause from the regents, who were mostly masked. They were surrounded by dozens of university presidents and administrators, who were mostly disguised.

MacCartney spoke Thursday, the same day faculty groups at the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Georgia State University passed resolutions calling for masks and vaccine mandates.

___

WASHINGTON Senior Democratic senators are putting pressure on Medicare to make COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nursing home easily accessible to consumers.

Although the Biden administration is seeking vaccination for all nursing home staff, Sens Ron Wyden of Oregon and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania say it could take months. They are asking Medicare to post vaccination rates among residents and staff of individual nursing homes on its Care Comparison website, a consumer-friendly site.

The data is available on completely separate (government) websites, wrote Senate Medicare chief Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on Friday. Even if a person can find these sites online, vaccination records for individual facilities are not displayed prominently, creating additional barriers.

Medicare officials say they are working on the problem.

The senators cited an Associated Press report on the blasts attributed to unvaccinated staff. Wyden and Casey chair the Finance and Aging committees, respectively.

___

Paris France announced new restrictions on unvaccinated American travelers.

Starting Sunday, unvaccinated travelers from the US who can enter France only with one recent negative coronavirus test should show urgent grounds for travel.

These bases also apply widely to returnee French nationals, lawful residents, relatives of French nationals, foreign health professionals who come to help fight COVID-19, transport and diplomatic staff and people passing through France.

None of these restrictions apply to fully vaccinated travelers from the US

The decision follows the European Union’s recommendation last week that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on US tourists due to rising coronavirus infections there.

___

JOHANNESBURG South Africa has started vaccinating children and adolescents as part of the Chinas Sinovac Biotech Phase 3 global clinical trial for children 6 months to 17 years of age.

The global study will enroll 2,000 participants in South Africa and another 12,000 in Kenya, the Philippines, Chile and Malaysia. The first children in South Africa were vaccinated at Sefako Makgatho University of Health Sciences in the capital Pretoria to begin trials.

The Sinovac company says others will take pictures at six different locations across the country.

South Africa has recorded 6,270 infections and 175 confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours. 2.8 million total infections account for more than 35% of cases in Africa. The nation has 84,327 confirmed deaths.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark Denmark’s high vaccination rate has enabled the Scandinavian country to become one of the first European Union countries to lift all internal restrictions.

The return to normalcy has been gradual, but as of Friday, digital switching a test of being vaccinated is no longer required when entering nightclubs, making it the ultimate guarantee of the virus falling.

More than 80% of people over the age of 12 have had two strokes. By midnight, the Danish government no longer considers COVID-19 a critical social disease.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said last month that the epidemic is under control, but warned: we are not out of the epidemic and the government will act as needed if necessary.

Jens Lundgren, a professor of viral diseases at Copenhagen University Hospital, said the government would be quite willing to reinstate restrictions if infections grow again.

___

The BERLIN Germanys Standing Committee on Vaccination is recommending that pregnant women be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The committee said Friday that after evaluating the available evidence, it is issuing a draft recommendation that women from the second trimester of pregnancy onwards and breastfeeding mothers receive two doses of an mRNA vaccine.

It is also recommended that all those of childbearing age who have not yet been vaccinated be vaccinated in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus before any pregnancy.

About two-thirds of Germany’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 61.9% have been fully vaccinated. The pace of vaccinations has slowed to a creep recently and officials are keen to encourage more people to get vaccinated before winter.

–

LONDONR A leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine says booster shots may be unnecessary for many people.

Oxford University professor Sarah Gilbert told The Telegraph on Friday that the immunity from the vaccine was well maintained against the delta variant.

While the elderly and those who are compromised by immunity may need boosters, the standard two-dose regimen should protect most people, she says.

Gilbert says the world’s priority should be to get more vaccines in countries with limited supplies.

The comments come as the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee, a panel of experts advising the British government, is expected to make recommendations in the coming days on the scale of each incentive program.

–

CAIRO Egyptians report daily coronavirus cases have passed 400 for the first time in a month.

The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 413 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily cases have increased in recent weeks since the most contagious delta variant was discovered in the country in July.

The latest increase is alarming to Egyptian authorities as schools are scheduled to open their doors to face-to-face classes next week.

Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world with 100 million people, reported 291,585 cases, including 16,836 confirmed pandemic deaths. However, current numbers are believed to be much higher as health authorities have conducted limited testing.

–

WASHINGTON The United States is doubling the fine for violating the rule requiring masks on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation to slow the spread of COVID-19, with President Joe Biden warning Thursday that violators must be prepared to pay.

First-time offenders will face a potential fine of $ 500 to $ 1,000, and second-time offenders can pay $ 1,000 to $ 3,000 according to rules the Transportation Safety Administration said would take effect. Friday.

The fine currently starts at $ 250 and can go up to $ 1,500 for repeat offenders.

If you break the rules, be prepared to pay, Biden said as he announced the increase during a speech outlining federal vaccine requirements.

___

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka is extending a blockade for another week as it battles a rise in coronavirus.

The COVID-19 committee chaired by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa decided on Friday to extend the blockade that would end on Monday until September 21, said presidential spokesman Kingsly Rathnayaka.

The blockade was first imposed on August 20th. During that period, the government allowed export-related factories to operate and to operate in agriculture, in addition to essential services such as health, food distribution, communication and power.

Doctors and unions have warned that hospitals and morgues have reached their maximum capacity during the steady rise caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 474,870 cases and 10,689 pandemic deaths.

___

OLYMPIA, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says starting next week, the state masks mandate will be extended to include outdoor events with 500 or more participants, regardless of vaccination status.

The new requirement, which takes effect Monday, comes days after a similar outdoor mask mandate went into effect in the states of the two most populous counties, King and Pierce, due to rising coronavirus cases.

An internal mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, has been in place in Washington since Aug. 23. Last month, Oregon was the first state to reinstate a nationwide mask requirement for outdoor public areas where people are close together.

___