News: Preparing Entrepreneurs, Futurists and Visionaries through International Teaching





Founded in 2019, the Beijing Enlightenment School (BES) is an international bilingual school that strongly believes in allowing students to develop their full potential to create a better world. With its humanistic approach, BES aims to help students achieve academic excellence and a global mindset as they learn to care for and love each other. BES is located in the central district of Chaoyang, Beijing, close to the Red Brick Museum, No.1 Art District, Wangjing, and Whole Wetland Park, and is easily reached by subway. The school is fenced and benefits from abundant art, sports and cultural resources. Built in line with international environmental standards, the campus was created to integrate the Chinese quadrangle and European courtyard, including natural materials and open space. All buildings have a central air conditioning and filtration system with 24-hour air quality monitoring. The learning space has been adapted to meet the needs of national and international curriculum requirements. Each unique, open and contemporary area of ​​the campus provides students with a safe, healthy learning and leisure environment. A creative space supports the practical exploration of physics and chemistry, STEAM, AI, robotics and other fields. The art space houses music, painting, dance, drama, calligraphy and other creative forms. Public space is created for sports, reading, leisure and the need for performances. An amphitheater, Product Design Laboratory and IT Lab support school innovation in film, photography and broadcasting. For this, BES is considered a Pioneer School. Through research-based learning, BES prepares students for the future. Strategies and assessments are creatively blended using the Chinese National Curriculum and Elementary Year Programs and Mid-Year Program (IB). Currently, 50 pre-K-890% students are Chinese enrolled. The teaching staff of 30 includes 18 Chinese teachers. BES provides after-school activities as well as Enrichment Group Sessions, research-based activities inspired by the interests, passions and academic attributes of students. The school is committed to cultivating and educating future stylists, change makers and identity-based innovators. BES says, We believe that students’ interests and passions are essential to engaging with school learning opportunities. With Me We guide our students to be entrepreneurs, visionaries and futurists with practical skills to shape the contexts that surround them. BES is interested in hiring certified teachers of various profiles, including couples married to a non-teaching partner. Candidates must have at least two years of teaching experience, but do not need to have an academic degree in the subject they will be teaching. The benefits package includes an accommodation and monthly accommodation fee, as well as the annual flight price for teachers and their dependent spouse. All dependent children attend school for free, with subsidized lunches. BES provides professional development by providing training for IB and other workshops, for example, one on Emotional Social Learning. Health insurance worldwide (except the US), including long-term disability, is fully covered. The BES benefits package means a chance for tremendous savings. There are also local employment opportunities for non-teaching partners. Beijing Lighting SchoolFull profile in the Search Associates database, including a list of vacancies, candidates can apply for membership by clicking here Already registered candidates can easily access the school profile directly through their dashboard. Please note: The information provided for this school was valid at the date of publication. This information may change and the most up-to-date information can be found on the school profile.



