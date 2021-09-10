4 Keys to Healthy Aging FIU News





The “secrets” of healthy aging are nothing but secrets. These are conventional medical recommendations that most people will hear from their doctor at a typical check-up: exercise, eat a healthy diet, and keep updated with your doctor visits and vaccinations. Every year, more evidence emerges that helps us determine what that healthy diet should look like and how much exercise is enough to age better and live longer. “You have to do more exercise than you think,” says Dr. Jorge Camilo Mora, director of geriatric medical education at Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. Thirty minutes of exercise five days a week has traditionally been the recommendation for adults. But Mora said many people do not realize that their daily walks are probably not enough. “Exercise should be more intense than a walk,” he said. “Ideally, it would combine flexibility, strength and balance.” Meet a moderate, brisk 30-minute walk five days a week, plus a muscle-strengthening workout twice a week recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, for example. For diet, Mora recommends moving to more plant-based foods. That is, getting more of your daily food from fruits and vegetables and less from meat. Adopting a plant-based diet is associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease, according to a 2020 article published in the Journal of the American College of Nutritionwith Mora notes that people living in the “Blue Zones”, parts of the world where people live longer, tend to eat diets rich in plant-based foods. These people have a much higher number than the average centenarian — people living up to 100 years or more. Why not borrow a little of their wisdom and include more vegetarian foods in your diet? As we observe Healthy Aging Month this September, here are Mora’s tips: Exercise! At least 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity activity. Try to find activities that will also work on your strength and flexibility.

Eat more plant-based foods rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Take your COVID-19 booster shot about 8 months after your dose is completed. Not only are older adults more susceptible to the young coronavirus, but their immune response to the vaccine is less than in young adults.

Be social! Social isolation is a risk factor similar to adult smoking. Mora’s advice? Join a group training class – You will achieve your training goals AND continue your social life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2021/four-keys-to-healthy-aging The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos