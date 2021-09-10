International
Iran’s navy completes four-month deployment in the Atlantic, pledges more international operations
The Iranian Navy group with two ships that sailed the West African Coast and the Baltic Sea has returned home this summer, as leaders in Tehran promise more international naval operations.
Iran’s largest warship, IRINS Makran,and the IRINS frigateSahand returned this week after leaving the Middle East in May for a much-publicized voyage that culminated with ships taking part in a fleet review in the Baltic Sea, under state control Tasnim news servicewith
Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Iran said the Iranian Navy will continue to maintain its defining presence in the oceans and strengthen its international interactions, according to Tasnimwith
Describing Iran as the only country that ensures its maritime security alone, the admiral said the Iranian fleet completed the mission without receiving assistance from any country. Iranian warships did not need to make any port calls to meet technical needs as well, he added.
While labeled as a warship, Makran is a converted oil tanker loaded with fuel capable of keeping the flotilla at work without port calls and will allow more operations in the future, Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iranian expert at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, told USNI News on Friday. with
We cannot treat the Irans tanker fleet and its conventional naval vessels as completely separate. like Makran demonstrates, one can be a force multiplier for the other, he said.
US officials thought the initial destination of the two-ship mission was Venezuela. USNI News first reported it Makran left Iran with seven fast-attack missiles attached to the deck of the ship. after Makran entered the Atlantic, US officials had warned Cuba and Venezuela not to allow itMakranANDSahandmake port calls, reported political in Junewith
Iranian arms sales would be a provocative act and a threat to our partners in this hemisphere. As such we would reserve the right to take appropriate action in cooperation with our partners to prevent the distribution or passage of such weapons, the Pentagon said at the time.
In addition to arms sales, there was concern that Makran may send refined fuel to the Maduro regime using protections in international law reserved for warships.
The ship has the right to sovereign immunity and is not subject to the jurisdiction of any other state, James Kraska, a professor of international naval law at the U.S. Naval War College, told USNI News in June.
Although it is a warship because it is a naval aide, it has no right to combat rights during armed conflict, which means it cannot carry out attacks legally, he said.
But as US naval aides, it can perform the full range of naval support missions and is protected by sovereign immunity.
Venezuela and Iran are both under US sanctions and have cooperated in the past. Venezuela has a lot of crude oil, but it lacks the refining capacity to turn it into gas.
Instead, the ships moved north to the shores of Africa, through the English Channel and the Baltic Sea, and headed for Russia.
The two ships represented Iran at a naval parade in St. Petersburg celebrating the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy, according to an July statement from the Kremlin.
The pair returned to the Middle East via the Mediterranean Sea and the Suez Canal, according to USNI News.
We can expect more from these trips and high-profile ports, at a minimum, Taleblu told USNI News.
While this force is still far from being able to compete with other conventional naval powers, Iran is seeking to expand the capabilities of its naval forces through long-distance voyages aimed at changing the impression of its navy.
