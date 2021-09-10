Starting college is bound to cause high levels of stress and excitement for every student who comes. But for international students who spend all of their college experience abroad, the transition creates its own set of questions and opportunities.

To help these students, Notre Dame International created International Ambassadors program, in which a select group of university leaders connect with international students before they arrive on campus and facilitate their transfer to university.

They were like a liaison between ISSA (International Student and Scholars Affairs) and students – expressing concerns there, helping to create solutions and make things better, says Martina Fausto, a senior Senior and Ambassador Second year international.

Fausto studies juvenile psychology in Chinese, digital marketing and computer science. She recalls her experience living in Singapore and then pursuing Notre Dame.

My international ambassador contacted me in the summer before I entered, and this was our first interaction, she says. When I entered campus, they were the first group of people to greet me and guide me to college.

Following an application and interview process, international ambassadors are selected to mentor a group of incoming international students. They become not only friends but also personal guides for these students in their first months at Notre Dame. Fausto recalls the impact of these connections on her college experience.

You already knew someone was waiting for you on the other side, she recalls.

Many of the international ambassadors, even if they were not appointed for me, really became some of my friends during college.

These positive experiences made Fauston apply for the program and continue with it for a second year. This fall, one of the students in her assigned group is Ken Tam, a prospective student from Hong Kong who spent his high school years in Maine. Tams’s experiences abroad have inspired him to study international relations. Since he is already familiar with the American school system, he feels less worried about his next next college semester.

I will be very excited to come to Notre Dame, as it is actually a much larger community compared to my high school, he says.

Tam became acquainted with the University through participation in a program called iLED, or the International Leadership, Enrichment and Development Program. The program is a two-week summer experience focused on international leadership. Sister Tams also graduated from Notre Dame in 2019.

For Tam, it was the transition to high school in the US that provided a plethora of learning experiences.

The first year I went to that American high school, I didn’t know how to do many things – including my clothes! Needless to say I had to go to the mall, he says, recalling the intricate process of creating his own cell phone plan.

Tam can hardly wait for a smoother transition to college with the help of Fausto and her peers in the program. Hopefully, he will be able to experience more programming with International Ambassadors than the next class of international students last year.

With the complications stemming from the pandemic, the number of students unable to attend their first year at Notre Dame received a disappointing decline. Faustos was assigned students who were unable to arrive in the US due to visa problems, and her student body continued to fluctuate. She recalls the first assembly to welcome international students last fall.

If we had not distanced them all socially, only the first four rows of the auditorium would have been filled, she recalls.

Typically, the entire audience would have been complete. Many parents of international students were unable to come to the US, so International Ambassadors had to take on an additional parenting role to help students adjust.

With their focus on building connections, International Ambassadors also had to change their planned activities in a socially isolated world.

We wanted to help them and make things easier for them at a time that is already so tough, she says.

They did their best to get international students to meet with each other and the ambassadors shared their contact information for any questions or concerns.

Unable to complete typical tasks such as getting students on Target or helping them move around in their dormitories, International Ambassadors still had the power to forge friendships.

Nice is beautiful because many of them still continued to be friends and connected throughout the year, even after international orientation, says Fausto.

This year, the ambassadors hope to have more opportunities for events with their designated students. They are planning to take students to lunch, help them create bank and telephone plans at a resource fair, and arrange meetings to stay in touch throughout the academic year.

You were keeping in touch and creating group conversations so that you were not just entering college, Fausto says.

Tam is excited and ready to start these activities. Preparing for this first semester at Notre Dame, he was able to reflect on the benefits of his international education so far.

I think the most important thing is to have an open mind, he says. Once you are ready to study culture, then you can make a lot of friends.

Fausto has seen the same theme of friendship throughout her time as an international ambassador, especially in a group of students she led.

They said, Martina, you know they were friends because of you, and I was like, Oh, it’s so sweet! she said.

These links guide students through their college experiences. The core of the International Ambassadors program is to build strong bonds, which may require additional understanding and compassion.

Originally published by Abbi Urban