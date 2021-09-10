



PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., September 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Altitude Water, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: "ALTD") has further accelerated its exponential growth with more new orders and deposits coming from all over the world. The most notable new acquisition came from the US Department of Defense, through ALTD strategic partner Russkap Holdings, commissioning a large number of Tiffany military units for shipment to US military bases in Hawaii AND Guamwith Altitude Water's Patented Atmospheric Water Generators, which include EPA-recommended ozone depletion, are also being sought by various government entities to help address water shortages and contaminated water crises that continue to plague many parts of the country. world. Some new influential orders are expected to be completed in the coming days. CEO of ALTD Greg Breunich stated, "Pure drinking water has quickly become one of our most precious planets, and Altitude Water is fast becoming the familiar name for air in the production of clean water. I can not thank our good friends enough at Russkap, as they continue to sign contracts with businesses and organizations that offer almost unlimited sales opportunities for our systems moving forward. " Breunich added, "We are also sending our team to Camp Lejeune next week to provide a new unit with a circulation / purification function that the military sought to purify water in auxiliary tanks in their existing vehicles. This feature enhances function and value. Maxim Unit not only to create water but also to clean an external reservoir using our patented ozone treatment system.We believe this feature will open up a huge revenue stream for our patented technology as we have several exciting new cleaning deals that are ready for delivery. " HARBORY SECURE STATEMENT This press release contains some "forthcoming statements" as defined in the United States Securities Act Reform Act of 1995, which include risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantee that such statements will be accurate and that current results and future events may differ materially from current management expectations. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other factors identified in the Company's previous registrations with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in future statements in this statement. Press. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any future statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contact with the media: Justin Baronoff 561-750-9800 [email protected] View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altitude-international-announces-multiple-new-orders-for-altitude-water-301373505.html SOURCE Altitude International Holdings, Inc

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_business/altitude-international-announces-multiple-new-orders-for-altitude-water/article_c3bb0e25-47fb-505f-aee6-4b5d2f138ad2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

