Latest: UN chief: nations must deliver Taliban message | Us World News

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations chief says all countries must engage with the Taliban and deliver the same message: The Afghan people must live in peace under an inclusive government that respects fundamental human rights, including women and girls, and Afghanistan should not be a sanctuary for terrorism and should play a constructive role in international relations.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a news conference on Friday that the important thing is that despite different strategies, different forms of contact, all countries are able to convey the same message and engage with the Taliban in an effective way.

He said the UN is permanently engaging with the Taliban and we believe that a dialogue with the Taliban is absolutely essential at the moment.

Guterres said humanitarian aid is also essential and efforts should be made to prevent an economic crisis in Afghanistan.

He said the country’s financial situation is very difficult and it is essential to find ways, through some removals or some mechanisms to inject money into the economy to avoid a crisis.

Looking ahead, Guterres said, what would be positive is to have at the same time the formation in Afghanistan of a comprehensive government that respects previous international commitments by the Afghan state and takes into account concerns about terrorism, human rights and other issues. leading to the normalization of the international community’s relations with Afghanistan.

ANKARA, Turkey The head of the UN refugee agency said on Friday that the UNHCR would engage with the Taliban in order to provide assistance to millions of displaced Afghans.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, also said his agency had so far not noticed a large number of Afghans trying to cross into other countries, but warned that the situation could change if conditions in the country deteriorate.

The number one priority for my organization is to grow, to increase our humanitarian work to help those displaced … Winter is coming. It’s very cold in Afghanistan during the winter, Grandi said.

He said: “And to do that, UNHCR, like other humanitarian organizations, will engage, discuss with the Taliban. We will discuss with anyone who controls an area where there are people in need.

The UNHCR chief made the comment in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, near the border with Syria, at the end of a four-day visit to Turkey.

Turkey, which already hosts about 3.7 Syrian refugees and about 300,000 Afghan refugees, has expressed concern about the potential of a large number of Afghans heading towards it.

ISLAMABAD Pakistan’s foreign minister says the international community is in no hurry to recognize the Taliban government, although it is willing to engage with it.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke at a joint news conference after holding talks with Spanish counterpart Jos Manuel Albares in the capital, Islamabad.

Qureshi said he had reached this belief after meeting with diplomats from different countries. He said people are watching, waiting, watching the unfolding events of Afghanistan.

Qureshi said he sees a desire to engage, but not a rush to get to know the Taliban.

In his remarks, Albares said Spain wants to see a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

He also said Spain wanted safe transit for those who wanted to leave Afghanistan to travel to Spain.

Senior Russian MOSKWS diplomat says the foreigner is not recommending that an official delegation be sent from Moscow to a ceremony inaugurating a new government in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week seems to have suggested that Russia could send high-level representation to such a ceremony if the Taliban form a government that sufficiently represents the country’s ethnic groups.

But on Friday he was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying he only envisioned representing the Russian ambassador.

BERLIN German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle says 10 of its correspondents in Afghanistan have fled the country for Pakistan, having previously been unable to get them out of Kabul by air.

Deutsche Welle said in a statement Friday that journalists, including its only female correspondent in Afghanistan, were able to leave on Thursday.

He did not give details of exactly how they got out of Afghanistan, but said that for various reasons, an air evacuation had not worked. The group had waited unsuccessfully outside Kabul airport for days.

As a result, the broadcaster said, all options were explored to get the group out of the country by another route.

Deutsche Welle CEO Peter Limbourg thanked the German government, without which this evacuation would not be possible, and Qatar, which he said made a great effort. He said authorities in Islamabad had given permission for the evacuation of families on humanitarian grounds.

The evacuated correspondents will be sent to Bonn, Germany. The broadcaster said it is in talks with authorities to bring relatives of its service workers Dari and Pashto to Germany, as well as two correspondents and their families who had returned to their hometowns after weeks of waiting in Kabul.

MADRID Spain’s foreign minister is in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani officials aimed at facilitating the transit of Afghan people who worked with Spain before Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Albares is scheduled to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his counterpart, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, among other officials.

In a video released by the Spanish ministry, Albares said the aim was to hold talks with one of the key players in the region and find ways to leave no one behind. The minister said he would give assurances to the Pakistani government that the Spanish embassy would deal quickly with Afghans who worked for the country so that they would not become a burden to Pakistan.

Albares is the first trip of a Spanish foreign minister to Pakistan in 70 years of diplomatic relations.

ISLAMABAD Pakistan’s foreign minister says it is the international community’s collective responsibility to help Afghanistan avoid a humanitarian crisis.

In a statement Friday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that despite having limited resources, Pakistan the day before sent a plane carrying food and medicine to Kabul. Qureshi said more such aid would be sent to Afghanistan by land.

Qureshi made the remarks ahead of a visit by his Spanish counterpart, Jos Manuel Albares, who was expected to arrive in the capital, Islamabad, later Friday for talks on Afghanistan.

Qureshi said a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan would not be in anyone’s interest in the region or in the world.

Pakistan wants the international community to freeze Afghanistan’s assets to enable Kabul to use its own money to avert a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The Taliban government currently does not have access to Afghanistan’s central banks in the $ 9 billion reserve, most of which is held by the New York Federal Reserve. These reserves were blocked amid the political unrest of recent months in Afghanistan.

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Development Program says Afghanistan is on the brink of universal poverty which could become a reality in the middle of next year unless urgent efforts are made to strengthen local communities and their economies.

He said the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has jeopardized 20 years of sustained economic benefits.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has put forward four scenarios for Afghanistan following the Taliban’s August 15 takeover, which predicts that the countries’ GDP will fall between 3.6% and 13.2% in the next fiscal year starting in June 2022, depending on of the intensity of the crisis and how many the world engages with the Taliban. This is in stark contrast to the expected 4% GDP growth before the fall of the government.

Afghanistan faces universal poverty by mid-next year, UNDPs Asia-Pacific Director Kanni Wignaraja told a news conference on Thursday, launching his 28-page assessment. That was going to be -97-98% of it (poverty rate) no matter how you work these forecasts.

Currently, the poverty rate is 72% and Wignaraja noted many benefits in development after the Taliban were ousted from power in 2001: Per capita income doubled in the last 20 years, life expectancy in the east extended by about nine years, the number of years of schooling increased from six to 10, and we introduced women to university.

But she said Afghanistan now faces a humanitarian and development disaster stemming from political instability, frozen foreign reserves, a crippled public finance system, the collapse of local banks because of it, and the impact of the COVID pandemic. 19.

UNITED NATIONS The United States has a message for the Taliban: If it fulfills all its commitments, it will bring greater stability to Afghanistan and the region, demonstrate broad inclusion, and defend the gains of the past 20 years by working well with it.

But US Deputy Chief of Mission Jeffrey DeLaurentis, who delivered the message at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, stressed that any legitimacy and support would have to be gained.

He said the standards set by the international community are clear and include facilitating safe passage for Afghans and foreign nationals seeking to leave Afghanistan and meeting countries’ obligations under international humanitarian law, including those related to the protection of civilians. .

We were looking closely to see that those standards were met, he said.

DeLaurentis told the council that after the withdrawal of the United States and control of the Taliban, Afghanistan needs the United Nations and the UN political mission in the country more than ever.

He said the United States remains committed to the people of Afghanistan and as the country’s largest humanitarian donor is helping partners on the ground deliver aid, but the needs are great.

By reducing the diplomatic footprint in the country, DeLaurentis said, the UN has a vital role to play not only in coordinating aid, but in preventing human rights violations and abuses and holding those responsible accountable for what has happened. and in the protection of children and civilians.