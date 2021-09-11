NIAR Werx accepts first 777 cargo conversion project





The NIAR Werx this week launched its first Boeing 777-300ER for a passenger-to-freight project. Werx CEO Dave Jones said AIN is the first of three Boeing wide-body aircraft conversions that the organization’s MRO program – in partnership with the Kansas Modification Center (KMC) – expects to be completed and delivered by the end of 2023. Werx is a 2.5-year-old organization founded by the National Aviation Research Institute at Wichita State University to provide a range of services to OEMs, suppliers, businesses and military aviation companies — especially beginners — looking to do projects as small as one -from the production of parts to the equipping of commercial aircraft for special missions and other purposes. At the same time, it provides real-world instruction and experience for WSU engineering students and students enrolled in the aerospace and power plant and avionics programs offered by the university’s technical college, WSU Tech. Under Project 777, Werx will assist in the development of a conversion STC, which together with the license for such a conversion will be owned by KMC, a newly formed business. Jones said the modification will include cutting a hole in the side of the plane and adding a structure around it to support a cargo door, as well as installing a new rolling floor and creating new interior space for the extra crew. flight and crew rest quarters. He noted that the project will benefit engineering, A&P and aviation students by giving them hands-on experience with a commercial aircraft, which in turn will help the school attract more students to those disciplines in the region. Jones also expects the project to increase Werx workforce in the coming years. “We are seeing more than 1,000 employees working on this in the coming years,” he added. It currently employs about 200 engineers, 100 mechanics and technicians, and dozens of WSU students who work from a handful of former Boeing Wichita buildings that include hangars spanning 111,000 and 47,500 square feet.

